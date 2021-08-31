Watch: Rishabh Pant has a funny interaction with a dinosaur statue in London

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is one of the most fun-loving and jovial personalities in the current team. Kennington Oval in London is the venue for the fourth Test of the series against England.

Rishabh Pant and all the other Indian squad members have already reached the capital city of England to kick off the preparations for the upcoming Test which begins on September 2.

Hello and welcome to The Oval. Our venue for the 4th Test against England.



It's been a damp morning so far.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/LmeFqxjGkw — BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2021

Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant recently took a mini-break from the field and stepped out into the city to rejuvenate themselves as the next few Test matches will be played within a short span.

Bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur updated fans about their fun adventures by sharing a short video clip on his official Instagram handle. In it, fans can get a glimpse of Pant while he is interacting with a statue of a dinosaur. Thakur captioned it:

"Talking to dinosaur is his thing."

Rishabh Pant has had a disappointing series with the bat so far. In three Tests, he has scored only 87 runs at a paltry average of 17.40.

Virat Kohli has been sticking to a four pacers and one all-rounder combination. In this scenario, Pant needs to take more responsibility with the bat and perform more consistently.

India continue their freefall as Pant defends with heavy hands to nick to Overton.



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Pant pic.twitter.com/xZc1fX78LS — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 28, 2021

Fans will be hoping that Pant will get back into form by playing a trademark attacking knock in the fourth Test. The Delhi Capitals skipper has fond memories of playing at the Oval as he smashed a century the last time he played a Test at this venue in 2018.

Shardul Thakur, on the other hand, played the first Test and performed well but had to miss out on the second Test due to a niggle. Kohli preferred not to change the winning combination for the third Test, so Thakur had to sit out for the Headingley Test. Now, after India's struggles in the third Test, the team management might rope him in as he provides much-needed balance to the lower order.

