[Watch] Rohit Sharma gives a hilarious reply to Rishabh Pant when asked what to do when bowler interrupts him while running in IND vs ENG 2022 2nd T20I

Rohit Sharma opened the innings with Rishabh Pant in the second T20I against England. The two batters had an entertaining partnership of 49 runs in 5.1 overs, where Rohit scored 31 runs off 20 deliveries.

A video clip from their partnership has gone viral on social media, in which Rishabh Pant is caught on stump mic asking Rohit what he should do when the bowler comes in his way while taking a run. Pant asked if he should run into him, to which Rohit replied in affirmative.

"Saamne aa gaya yaar. Takkar maar du kya? (He came in front of me. Should I dash with him?)" Rishabh Pant asked.

"Maar de aur kya. (Yes, do it.)" Rohit Sharma can be heard replying to Pant.

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant's opening stand played an integral role in India's win

As mentioned, Rishabh Pant added 49 runs for the first wicket with skipper Sharma. Although India lost three quick wickets after that, they finished with 170 runs on the board.

Rohit smacked three fours and two sixes in his 127th T20I match (Image: Getty)

Chasing 171 to level the series, England's openers could not provide an aggressive start like Rishabh Pant and Rohit. The duo of Jason Roy and Jos Buttler added a total of four runs to the team's total. While Roy departed to the dressing room on the first ball of the innings, Buttler lost his wicket soon after.

India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series



India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series

Another brilliant bowling display by India as they comfortably beat England by 49 runs in the second T20I

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed both England openers in the powerplay overs. India eventually won the game by 49 runs.

