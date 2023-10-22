[Watch] Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hug each other passionately after India beat New Zealand after 20 years in an ICC tournament

Team India stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hugged each other passionately after India defeated New Zealand for the first time after 20 years in an ICC event. The hosts registered a hard-fought 4-wicket win against the Kiwis on Sunday (October 22) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited the opponents to bat first. New Zealand managed to reach 273 in 50 overs on the back of contributions from Daryl Mitchell (130) and Rachin Ravindra (75).

Mohammed Shami scalped five wickets and starred for India in the bowling department.

The hosts then chased down the target in 48 overs with a collective effort from the batting line-up. Virat Kohli (95) anchored the chase perfectly for the second match in a row but unfortunately missed out on a well-deserved century by five runs. Ravindra Jadeja finished the match in style with a boundary off the final ball of the 48th over.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the dressing room were elated after the win and embraced each other to celebrate the memorable win. It was a special victory as New Zealand was undefeated against India for the last 20 years in ICC tournaments.

You can watch the moment between the veteran duo in the below video:

"We know that the job is half done"- Indian captain Rohit Sharma

At the post-match presentation, Indian captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged that they have started the tournament well but shed light on the importance of staying grounded and not getting carried away by the success. Reflecting on the win, Rohit said:

"It's a good start. We know that the job is half done, long way to go in the tournament, Important to stay balanced, not to think too far ahead. He (Mohammed Shami) took the opportunity with both hands. He has got class, and plenty of experience in these conditions."

Rohit added:

"At one stage, we were looking at 300 plus, the way Mitch (Daryl Mitchell) and Rachin (Ravindra) batted. The wicket was easy to bat on, dew came in as well. Give credit to the bowlers, they pulled it back nicely in the end."

The Men in Blue have moved up to the first position in the points table and are the only unbeaten side in the tournament at the halfway stage.