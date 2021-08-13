[Watch] Sachin Tendulkar plays golf with a left-handed stance in the company of Yuvraj Singh

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar spent some time on the golf course today and played with a left-handed stance on the eve of left-handers day. Two-time World Cup-winning Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh gave the Master Blaster company on the golf course.

Although Sachin played right-handed during his cricketing career, he is a southpaw by birth. He shared the following post on his official Twitter handle and captioned it:

"A break from the regular swing... @YUVSTRONG12 #LeftHandersDay."

Since retiring from international cricket in 2013, Sachin has been spending quality time with his family and friends. Even last month, he spent some time on the golf course with his former teammates Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar, and Ashish Nehra.

During the Olympics, he actively supported the Indian athletes in Tokyo with his regular posts on social media platforms. He even met Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and congratulated her for her silver medal in the women's 49kg category of weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sachin shared a picture of himself with the Olympic silver medalist on his official Instagram handle and captioned it:

"@mirabai_chanu can lift spirits as easily as she lifts weights 🏋️‍♀️! Was wonderful spending time with you. You’re a champion whose journey can inspire several more champions! Keep soaring in your life & career!" Tendulkar tweeted.

For the first 12 years of my career, I couldn’t sleep properly on the eve of a game: Sachin Tendulkar

In a recent interview with Indian express, Sachin Tendulkar revealed the anxiety he felt on the eve of a Test match. The Mumbaikar stated that he couldn't sleep properly during the initial half of his playing career, before explaining how it later became part of his career.

"I would say, for the first 12 years of my career, I couldn’t sleep properly on the eve of the game. I would constantly think about how I will face the bowlers. What will they bowl, what options do I have? I would keep thinking and would fight my sleep," Tendulkar said.

"Later, I could deal with it. I started accepting; this is how my body and mind is getting geared up for the game. It is ok, I don’t need to fight this feeling, I embraced that. I said ‘it’s okay even if I am awake at 12:30 or 1:00 at night watching TV, listening to music, or whatever it is, it doesn’t matter. The reason I am like this is because I am getting ready for the game," he added.

Edited by Prem Deshpande