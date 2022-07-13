[Watch] Sanju Samson trains hard at the NCA ahead of West Indies tour

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was seen sweating it out hard at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Wednesday ahead of the ODIs against West Indies.

The Men in Blue will lock horns with Nicholas Pooran and Co. in a three-match ODI series followed by five T20Is, starting July 22.

Samson was last seen in action during the two-match T20I series against Ireland last month. He had a good hit in the second game of the series, scoring 77 runs. He was also a part of the first game of the recently concluded T20Is against England but didn't find a place in the playing XI.

The Kerala-born cricketer shared a video on his social media accounts, where he was seen hitting the ball from the middle of the bat.

Samson will hope to fully utilize the opportunities as the management continues to audition for the ICC ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place at home next year.

The right-handed batter has so far featured in only one ODI. He made his debut last year against Sri Lanka, scoring 46 runs. However, India ended up on the losing side after the game was curtailed due to rain.

India's squad for ODI series against West Indies

The Men in Blue have named a young 16-member squad for the upcoming three ODIs against West Indies.

Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead the side in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja named vice-captain.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Here are the full squad details 🏏



#ShikharDhawan #RAVINDRAJADEJA

#CricketTwitter #WIvIND #IndianCricketTeam #TeamIndia Shikhar Dhawan to captain India and Ravindra Jadeja will be his deputy for the ODI series against West IndiesHere are the full squad details 🏏 Shikhar Dhawan to captain India and Ravindra Jadeja will be his deputy for the ODI series against West Indies 🔥🇮🇳Here are the full squad details 🏏#ShikharDhawan #RAVINDRAJADEJA#CricketTwitter #WIvIND #IndianCricketTeam #TeamIndia https://t.co/5kbxaqAzz5

Several key players of the ODI squad, including regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah among others, have been rested for the series.

Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain will host all three games on July 22, 24 and 27.

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far