[Watch] Shaheen Afridi 'stares down' David Warner during Australia's second innings on day 3 of the Lahore Test

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi stared down Aussie opener David Warner during the final over of day 3 of the third Test between Australia and Pakistan in Lahore. It was not a heated exchange as both players just shared a light moment at the end of the day's play and had a hearty laugh.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) gave cricket fans around the world a glimpse of the fun exchange between the duo by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. They captioned it:

What a way to conclude the day 😄 #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS

You can watch the video below:

David Warner later shared a selfie with Shaheen Afridi on his official Instagram account, confirming that they share a good rapport off the pitch.

You can watch David Warner's Instagram story here.

Pakistan's sudden collapse in the first innings gave Australia a handy lead of 123

Earlier in the day, Australia gained the upper hand in the contest by bundling out Pakistan for 268 runs in their first innings. The hosts started well and looked settled for most of the first 90 overs of the innings. Abdullah Shafique (81), Azhar Ali (78), and Babar Azam (67) scored patient half-centuries to keep Pakistan on track after Australia had put up 391.

At that juncture, Mitchell Starc (4/33) bowled a phenomenal spell and picked up wickets in quick succession by masterfully extracting reverse swing. Pat Cummins (5/56) kept the pressure on from the other end and did not let the Pakistan batters off the hook. As a result, Pakistan lost their last seven wickets for only 20 runs.

After bundling out Pakistan, Australian openers Usman Khawaja (7*) and David Warner (4*) held the fort for their team and remained unbeaten (11-0) after facing three testing overs. The Aussies currently have a lead of 134 runs, with two days remaining in the Test.

Edited by S Chowdhury