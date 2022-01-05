[Watch] Shikhar Dhawan posts hilarious reel featuring himself, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal

Prior to their departure to South Africa, Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal are training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The three cricketers took some time off from their workout sessions and created a hilarious video that was shared by Dhawan on Instagram earlier today. In the brief clip, fans can see Shikhar Dhawan funnily recreating a scene from a movie with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Yuzvendra Chahal could also be seen goofing around in the background.

Dhawan captioned the post:

"Fast bowler aur batsmen mein bada farak hota hain. Aur pichey spinner se dono ko koi farak nahi pad raha." (There is a big difference between a fast bowler and a batter but we both are not bothered about the spinner sitting behind).

The video has received over 300,000 likes inside six hours on Instagram. It has been viewed close to 2 million times, which suggests that fans loved the new avatars of three Indian cricketers.

Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal will soon board a flight to South Africa

Shikhar Dhawan will be keen to perform well in the upcoming ODI series.

Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal were a part of the Indian squad that defeated South Africa 5-1 in a six-match ODI series away from home four years ago. The trio will be keen to help the Men in Blue register another series win on South African soil soon.

The BCCI have named all three players in the squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa. That series will be a part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

The ODI series will begin on January 19. Dhawan, Kumar and Chahal are expected to leave for South Africa soon.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar