Watch: Shreyas Iyer preps for England series with an intense gym session

Shreyas Iyer has been away from the cricket field owing to a shoulder injury. However, the Indian cricket team star seems to have recovered from that injury as he sweated hard at the gym on Friday.

Shreyas Iyer was a part of the Indian T20I squad that defeated Australia 2-1 Down Under. The Indian batsman returned home after the T20I series. Unfortunately, he could not play for the Mumbai cricket team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy because of his shoulder injury. He has spent a lot of time working on his shoulder.

Here is the clip Iyer shared through an Instagram story on Friday.

In the video, Shreyas Iyer can be seen working with weights in the gym. He focused on his core strength and upper limbs in the brief video. Fans will expect Iyer to remain fit this year because the Indian cricket team will play many white-ball matches.

India will begin their home season with three ODIs, five T20Is, and four Tests against the England cricket team. Many stars in the Indian cricket team will also be in action in IPL 2021. Shreyas Iyer will lead the Delhi Capitals before returning to the international arena to don the Indian jersey in the Asia Cup T20 and the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer had a memorable 2020 in the international arena

Shreyas Iyer scored 203 runs for the Indian cricket team in T20Is last year.

Shreyas Iyer has cemented his spot in the Indian middle-order in the white-ball team. He played ten T20Is for the nation last year, aggregating 203 runs at a strike rate of 135.33.

His highest score in T20Is in 2020 was 58* while his batting average was 33.83. Iyer registered his maiden ODI century last year against New Zealand and the team management will expect him to continue in the same vein in 2021.