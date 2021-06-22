Watch: Shreyas Iyer shares glimpse of NCA gym

Team India cricketer Shreyas Iyer, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, shared a glimpse of the NCA gym.

Iyer copped a blow to his shoulders earlier this year during the first ODI against England. Ever since, he has been undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA and has shared updates of the same on his social media handles.

On Tuesday, Shareyas Iyer took to Instagram to share a quick view of the NCA gym.

The cricketer from Mumbai suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder during the first England ODI that kept him out of action for the rest of the series. Subsequently, Iyer also missed the now-postponed IPL 2021. Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals in place of Shreyas Iyer and did an excellent job.

However, Iyer is expected to take the honours back from Pant when the tournament resumes in the UAE during September-October.

Shreyas Iyer will walk in as the Delhi Capitals skipper: Aakash Chopra

While speculation over the Delhi Capitals skipper continues, former India opener Aakash Chopra has batted for Iyer to take over the reins when he joins the side.

“Hundred percent man. There is no doubt in it. Fit and available, Shreyas Iyer walks in as a captain, bats at No.3. Then you can play Nortje alongside Rabada, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis. Suddenly the Delhi team, which is already very strong and is at No.1 at the moment, will become even more strong," Chopra had said on his YouTube channel.

Running sesh photo dump 📸 pic.twitter.com/ixt4HNEgf2 — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) May 30, 2021

Shreyas Iyer took over the charge after Gautam Gambhir stepped down midway through the IPL 2018. Since then, he has done exceedingly well.

Iyer led the side to the playoffs in 2019 before taking his team to the IPL 2020 final.

Although they lost the game against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals exhibited a fearless brand of cricket under Iyer.

