[WATCH] Spider-cam knocks down Anrich Nortje during Day 2 of Australia vs South Africa Boxing Day Test

In a bizarre incident, South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje was knocked down by a spider camera during Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test between the Proteas and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday, December 27.

Responding to South Africa’s first innings score of 189, the hosts dominated proceedings on Day 2 of the second Test match of the series. David Warner, playing in his 100th Test, scored 200, while Steven Smith scored a defiant 85.

The South African bowlers struggled to make an impact in the game as Warner and Smith added 239 runs for the third wicket. Even as the partnership was going strong, Nortje, who was fielding at backward square, was knocked down as the moving spider-cam hit him at some speed.

The spider-cam hovers above the players during a cricket match. But in this instance, it came down too low and hit the South African pacer from behind even as he was getting into position to field.

Luckily, the South African fast bowler did not suffer any serious injuries and stayed on the field.

Nortje dismisses Smith but Warner 200 puts Australia in firm control

Resuming their first innings on Day 2 of the MCG Test at 45/1, Australia lost Marnus Labuschagne for 14. He was run out after being involved in a mix-up with Warner. The latter, however, went on to play a wonderful knock, notching up a double hundred in his 100th Test. The Aussie is only the second player in history to score 200 in his 100 Test, with former England captain Joe Root being the first.

Warner and Smith added 239 runs for the third-wicket partnership. The latter scored 85 off 161 balls, hitting nine fours and a six. He was looking set for another Test hundred when he fell to Nortje. Smith tried to upper cut a short ball from the South African fast bowler towards deep third man but was caught at gully.

Warner carried on to complete his double hundred. However, he retired hurt due to cramps after celebrating his milestone. The veteran left-hander faced 254 balls to reach his 200, striking 16 fours and two sixes.

Cameron Green, who put Australia on top by claiming a five-fer on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test, also retired hurt on six. He was struck on the right index finger by a nasty back-of-length delivery from Nortje.

Australia ended on Day 2 at 386/3 with Travis Head unbeaten on 48 and Alex Carey on nine. The hosts have already built a healthy lead of 197 runs, taking full control of the Test.

