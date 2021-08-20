Watch: Suryakumar Yadav dances with his wife after reuniting with her in London after 65 days

Indian middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been reunited with his wife Devisha Shetty in London after more than two months. The Mumbai Indians batsman had been away from her since he entered the bio bubble of the Indian squad which toured Sri Lanka last month.

Suryakumar then traveled directly to England from Colombo to join the Indian Test squad as an injury replacement. Indian cricketers are allowed to have their families with them in England, so Suryakumar's wife Devisha Shetty got an opportunity to travel to London. After Devisha Shetty finished mandatory quarantine, the couple reunited and was seen touring London.

Suryakumar Yadav gave fans a glimpse of their tour by sharing a reel on his official Instagram handle. Fans can see the couple dancing in the reel. Suryakumar captioned it:

After 65 days.. dancing on London streets with my one and only @devishashetty_ ❤️

Earlier, selectors chose Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav as replacements in the Test squad for the injured Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar. The duo joined the Indian squad during the Lord's Test after finishing their quarantine.

Prithvi Shaw will be the backup for the opening position along with Mayank Agarwal. Suryakumar Yadav will be an alternative option for the team management in the middle-order besides Hanuma Vihari.

A look at Suryakumar Yadav's first-class career

Suryakumar Yadav made his first-class debut in 2010 against Delhi and played alongside Rohit Sharma and Wasim Jaffer for Mumbai. In his very first innings, Surya hit 73 runs in just 89 balls and top-scored for Mumbai in that innings. After a great start to his FC career, he gradually became a linchpin of the Mumbai stateside.

After years of hard work, Suryakumar has finally made it into the Indian Test squad for the first time in his career. So far, across 77 first-class matches, Surya has amassed 5326 runs at an average of 44.01, including 14 centuries and 26 half-centuries, with 200 being his highest score.

The 30-year-old has made his ODI and T20I debut in 2021 and has managed to impress everyone with his abilities. He will be looking to make a lasting impression if he gets a chance to make Test debut against England in the ongoing series.

Edited by S Chowdhury