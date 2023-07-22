[WATCH] “Take a picture” - Virat Kohli meets Joshua Da Silva’s mother, exchanges a hug in a heartwarming moment

Team India batter Virat Kohli met West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva’s mother and even exchanged a warm hug with her apart from having a friendly chat with his ‘fan’. During the interaction, Joshua’s mother told Kohli that he is wonderful and has a beautiful wife as well.

On Day 1 of the second India-West Indies Test at Port of Spain in Trinidad on Thursday, July 20, a video went viral on social media in which Da Silva is heard telling Kohli that his mother is a huge fan of him.

The stump mic caught him as saying:

"My mom told me on the phone that she’s coming to see Virat and not me. That's literally what my mom said. I couldn’t believe it. I don't blame her to be honest. She's right up there watching.”

On Saturday morning, journalist Vimal Kumar shared a video of Joshua Da Silva’s mother meeting Kohli as the latter stepped out of the team bus. The Indian cricketer was pleasantly surprised to see the special fan waiting for him.

The Windies keeper-batter’s mother couldn’t control her excitement on seeing Kohli and urged a photo with the Indian cricketer after hugging him and planting a kiss on his cheek.

“Take a picture,” she exclaimed with childlike enthusiasm. The West Indies cricketer’s mother then told Kohli:

“You’re wonderful, you have a beautiful wife.”

The two then exchanged another hug before Kohli walked away and continued with his usual routine.

Da Silva’s mother told Vimal Kumar about the heartwarming interaction with Kohli.

“I told Joshua that I was coming to this game just to see Virat Kohli and not him because I see him every day. That was the first time I met Virat Kohli and he was wonderful as he is - a beautiful, blessed human being. He is so talented and I hope my son emulates him,” she said.

Later, Joshua Da Silva’s mother was seen in tears while speaking about the emotional interaction with the star Indian cricketer.

Virat Kohli completed his ton on Day 2 of the Trinidad Test

Meanwhile, Kohli, who was batting on 87 overnight, went on to complete his 29th Test ton and first away from home in nearly five years.

He ended up scoring 121 before being run out by a direct hit from Alzarri Joseph. India were bowled out for 438 in their first innings. In reply, West Indies went to stumps at 86/1.