[Watch] Team India's insensitive fans harass Bangladesh superfan, tear Tiger mascot in Pune during 2023 World Cup match

Team India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to register their fourth consecutive win in the 2023 World Cup in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

Virat Kohli smashed his 48th ODI ton, while Shubman Gill hit a half-century as India made lightwork of the 257-run chase.

That came after the Indian bowling unit once again stepped up to restrict a Shakib Al Hasan-less Bangladesh to a below-par score on the batting-friendly pitch.

While the Men in Blue brought smiles to the fans, the spectators almost brought tears to the Bangladesh Superfan.

In a video shared by BD CricTime, some of the insensitive India fans harassed Shoaib Ali, also referred to as ‘Tiger Shoaib’, and also tore the Tiger Mascot during the match.

Watch the disturbing video below:

India set to play against New Zealand in 2023 World Cup match

India will next play New Zealand in their 2023 World Cup match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday (October 22). The two teams are coming off the back of four consecutive wins in the marquee ICC tournament.

India started their campaign with a six-wicket win over Australia. The Men in Blue followed that up with easy wins over Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

On the other hand, New Zealand also made a stunning start to the World Cup with a nine-wicket win over defending champions England. The Blackcaps then beat Netherlands and Bangladesh by 99 runs and eight wickets respectively. Their last win came against Afghanistan by 149 runs.

India will now look to avenge their 18-run loss against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semifinals. The Men in Blue, however, defeated the Kiwis 3-0 in a three-match ODI series in India earlier this year. The BlackCaps, though, lead the head-to-head results 5-3 versus India.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are likely to make one forced change after Hardik Pandya sustained a left ankle injury against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Tom Latham will continue to lead New Zealand in the injured Kane Williamson’s absence in the ICC event.