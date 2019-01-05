×
Watch: Thisara Perera's blistering knock of 140 off 74 balls

Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
News
244   //    05 Jan 2019, 20:49 IST

Thisara Perera
Thisara Perera

Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera has played one of the best ODI innings in recent times. He came to crease when his team were struggling at 121 for 5 while chasing a huge total of 319 against New Zealand in the second ODI of the ongoing series.

Perera, who built the partnerships primarily with the bowlers, smashed the New Zealand bowlers all over the park. During his knock of 140 off just 74 balls, Perera hit eight boundaries and 13 huge sixes. But, his knock went in vain as the hosts won the game by 21 runs.

Coming to the game, batting first, New Zealand lost two of their main batsmen, Martin Guptill (13) and Kane Williamson (1) within no time. But, the left-handed opener, Colin Munro and Ross Taylor took the responsibility and completed their fifties with no trouble.

Munro and Taylor scored 87 off 77 and 90 off 105 respectively before being dismissed. James Neesham, who has been in tremendous form with both bat and ball, continued his splendid form in the 2nd ODI. He scored 64 from just 37 balls, which included five boundaries and three maximums.

While chasing a huge total of 320 against one of the best bowling attacks, Sri Lanka lost Dickwella, Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis within no time. Gunathilaka continued to keep the scorecard ticking when the wickets were falling on at the other end.

At one stage, they were struggling at 121 for 5 and it was Perera who walked into the crease. Soon, they were reduced to 128/7 but the all-rounder continued his fight. He batted with bowlers to register his maiden International century.

When they needed 21 runs to win the game, Perera hit the ball in the air towards the long on but Boult completed a brilliant catch to finish the game. Thisara Perera, who smashed 140 off 74 deliveries, played one of the greatest ODI knocks in recent times.

Watch the video here:

