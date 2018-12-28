×
WATCH: Tim Paine asks Rishabh Pant to babysit his kids

Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
News
10.10K   //    28 Dec 2018, 13:33 IST

Tim Paine trolls Rishabh Pant during the Boxing Day Test
Tim Paine trolls Rishabh Pant during the Boxing Day Test

The Australian skipper, Tim Paine, who was excited with the spell from Pat Cummins, decided to troll the Indian wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant during the third day of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team had scored 443/7 in the first innings and they bundled out the Australians for just 151, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's 6-fer. Despite having a lead of 292 runs, India decided to bat again to post a bigger target.

But, the Australian fast bowler, Pat Cummins had other plans as he destroyed India's top-order within no time. He dismissed the likes of Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

When the young wicket-keeper came out to bat, the Australian skipper, Tim Paine decided to troll him in a classic manner.

The former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni who was not included in the T20I squad against Australia, has been called to the ODI setup with Pant dropped from the ODI side.

Paine asked if he would be interested in playing for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League and it was caught on the stump mic.

When Rishabh Pant was on strike, Paine said to his teammate, Aaron Finch who was at short leg.

"Tell you what, big MS is back in the one-day squad, we might get him (Pant) down to the Hurricanes, this bloke. "We need a batter," Paine said to Finch.

"Not if he keeps blocking them," Finch replied.

"Fancy that, Panty? Surely, extend your little Aussie holiday," Paine asked Pant.

"Beautiful town Hobart, too. We'll get you a nice apartment on the waterfront. We'll have him over for dinner. Can you babysit? I'll take the wife to the movies one night, you'll look after the kids," Paine was heard saying on the stump mic.

Here is the video of the incident:

Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
I love to analyse each and every angle of Cricket and I am a die hard fan of Virender Sehwag!
