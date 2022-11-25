[WATCH] Umran Malik claims his first ODI wicket on debut by dismissing New Zealand opener Devon Conway 

Team India fast bowler Umran Malik claimed his first one-day wicket in his debut match in the format, dismissing New Zealand opener Devon Conway in Auckland on Friday, November 25.

The Men in Blue were sent into bat after losing the toss and their batters did a good job of posting 306/7 on the board in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Chasing the challenging target, New Zealand reached a decent 68/1 after 15 overs. However, Umran broke the second-wicket partnership of 33 between Conway (24 off 42) and his skipper Kane Williamson.

The first ball of the 16th over from Umran was full and wide. The left-handed Conway looked to play a drive away from the body. However, he only managed an edge, which was gleefully accepted by keeper Rishabh Pant.

Conway hit only three fours in his innings before becoming Umran’s maiden scalp in one-dayers. The 23-year-old fast bowler from Jammu and Kashmir put New Zealand in further trouble by getting the key wicket of dangerous middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell (11 off 16).

Mitchell slashed at a shortish and wide ball outside off. All he managed was an outside edge that was held by substitute fielder Deepak Hooda at deep backward point. Mitchell’s departure left the hosts in trouble at 88/3 in the 20th over.

Earlier, all-rounder Shardul Thakur got the first breakthrough for India, having Kiwi opener Finn Allen caught behind for 22 off 25 balls.

Shreyas, Dhawan shine with half-centuries before Umran’s double strike

Team India put up an impressive total of 306/7 after losing the toss and being sent into bat. Shreyas Iyer top-scored for the visitors with 80 off 76, while skipper Shikhar Dhawan contributed 72 off 77 balls. Dhawan and Shubman Gill (50 off 65) added 124 for the opening wicket before both batters perished within a few deliveries of each other.

Shreyas and Sanju Samson (36 off 38) added 94 for the fifth wicket to lift the Indian innings. Washington Sundar (37* off 16) then played an excellent cameo to push Team India’s total past the 300-run mark.

IND vs NZ - Today's match playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

