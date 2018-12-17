Watch: Virat Kohli and Tim Paine engage in a hilarious banter during the 2nd Test

Virat Kohli and Tim Paine engaged in a hilarious banter

What's the Story?

The fourth day of the 2nd Test match between India and Australia is currently underway at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia and during the day's first session we witnessed a hilarious exchange of words between the home captain Tim Paine and the Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

In case you didn't know...

India is touring Australia and the two teams are playing a 4-match Test series with the visiting team 1-0 up in the series after a win at Adelaide. The Australian cricket team is well known for sledging their opponents in Test matches but this time though, it is the Indian team which has been more active with the mouth.

The heart of the matter

Australia kicked off the fourth day's play with a huge 175 runs lead with left-handed batsman Usman Khawaja and skipper Tim Paine on the crease. With India being unable to scalp a wicket in the morning session, Indian captain Virat Kohli tried to heat things up by exchanging some words with the opposition captain, though it was all in good spirit.

After a delivery passed very close from Tim Paine's bat, the Indian team seemed to have gotten his wicket. However, the umpire did not declare Paine out and Virat Kohli too decided against reviewing it. But, he went to Tim Paine and said, "If he messes this up it is 2-0 and who’s going to talk then?" The Australian batsman too came up with a hilarious reply to Kohli saying, "You’ve got to bat first big head." as Kohli went back to his fielding position.

What's next?

The Australian batsmen are building a huge lead in the 2nd innings and if they cross the 300 mark, Paine's words to Virat Kohli might come true.

