×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Watch: Virat Kohli and Tim Paine engage in a hilarious banter during the 2nd Test

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
609   //    17 Dec 2018, 10:31 IST

Virat Kohli and Tim Paine engaged in a hilarious banter
Virat Kohli and Tim Paine engaged in a hilarious banter

What's the Story?

The fourth day of the 2nd Test match between India and Australia is currently underway at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia and during the day's first session we witnessed a hilarious exchange of words between the home captain Tim Paine and the Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

In case you didn't know...

India is touring Australia and the two teams are playing a 4-match Test series with the visiting team 1-0 up in the series after a win at Adelaide. The Australian cricket team is well known for sledging their opponents in Test matches but this time though, it is the Indian team which has been more active with the mouth.

The heart of the matter


Australia kicked off the fourth day's play with a huge 175 runs lead with left-handed batsman Usman Khawaja and skipper Tim Paine on the crease. With India being unable to scalp a wicket in the morning session, Indian captain Virat Kohli tried to heat things up by exchanging some words with the opposition captain, though it was all in good spirit.

After a delivery passed very close from Tim Paine's bat, the Indian team seemed to have gotten his wicket. However, the umpire did not declare Paine out and Virat Kohli too decided against reviewing it. But, he went to Tim Paine and said, "If he messes this up it is 2-0 and who’s going to talk then?" The Australian batsman too came up with a hilarious reply to Kohli saying, "You’ve got to bat first big head." as Kohli went back to his fielding position.

What's next?

The Australian batsmen are building a huge lead in the 2nd innings and if they cross the 300 mark, Paine's words to Virat Kohli might come true.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Team India Australia Cricket Team Tim Paine Virat Kohli
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
Australia vs India 2018-19, second Test: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Australia's Predicted Playing...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018, 2nd Test: Has Tim Paine trumped...
RELATED STORY
Preview: India Vs Australia, 1st Test at Adelaide
RELATED STORY
Top 5 hyped controversies during India Australia series...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018, 2nd Test: What India's battling...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Previous numbers from the 2nd Tests of a series...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, Test series: Stats highlights...
RELATED STORY
8 fastest batsmen to reach 25 centuries in Tests
RELATED STORY
Kohli’s banter and Paine’s response truly capture match...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test
AUS 326/10 & 202/8 (84.4 ov)
IND 283/10
LIVE
Day 4 | Australia lead India by 245 runs with 2 wickets remaining
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us