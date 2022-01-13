[Watch] Virat Kohli joyfully waves at daughter Vamika while walking back at lunch on Day 3 of third Test

Team India captain Virat Kohli was seen waving to his daughter Vamika while walking back to the dressing room on Day 3 at Newlands.

After an early jolt by the Proteas pacers, Kohli and Rishabh Pant revived India's innings to take the team to lunch. They added 72 runs for the fifth wicket to take the visitors to 130/4.

Virat Kohli was seen waving to his daughter Vamika, who was present in the stands alongside Anushka Sharma. Kohli also made some funny faces as he and Rishabh Pant walked back to the dressing room.

Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor’s Version) @cricketpun_duh Virat walking with his son and saying Hi to his daughter 🥺 Virat walking with his son and saying Hi to his daughter 🥺https://t.co/BcmJzTVR3E

Incidentally, Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika turned 1 on January 12 (Wednesday). The couple had a small party to celebrate the auspicious day in the presence of members of the Indian team.

Virat Kohli departs after 143-ball vigil

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli faced almost 350 balls and scored over 100 runs. Not a disappointment by any means, he looked focused throughout the Test match. Great resilience shown by King Kohli. Virat Kohli faced almost 350 balls and scored over 100 runs. Not a disappointment by any means, he looked focused throughout the Test match. Great resilience shown by King Kohli.

Kohli, who was in search of his 71st international century, looked determined and played within the three stumps, leaving everything away from the body. Rishabh Pant, on the other end, played a solid innings that allowed Kohli to operate according to his pace.

The only ball that Virat Kohli (29) played away from his body found the edge of the bat before Aiden Markram produced a stunning catch at the slip cordon. It was Lungi Ngidi, who got the better of the Indian captain.

However, Rishabh Pant continued the onslaught to take Team India's lead close to 200 runs. The youngster, who was under pressure after a couple of low returns, produced a counter-attacking knock.

At the time of writing, Pant is unbeaten on 89, putting together a knock of five boundaries and fours sixes to take India's score to 184/8.

