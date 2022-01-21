[Watch] Virat Kohli reacts to Rishabh Pant's 4 with a dance in 2nd India vs South Africa ODI

Despite getting off to a duck on Friday, a cheerful Virat Kohli unveiled a couple of dance moves in reaction to a boundary by Rishabh Pant in the ongoing second ODI against South Africa.

Pant, batting brilliantly on 77, thumped a good-length delivery from Andile Phehlukwayo over mid-off in the 31st over of the innings. The camera immediately panned towards the former captain Kohli, who was sitting alongside Shikhar Dhawan in the pavilion. The 33-year-old did a little jig with a bright smile and his right hand up in the air.

Here's a video of the same:

Kohli went without scoring at Boland Park, mistiming a full delivery from left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj straight to the cover fielder. His wicket reduced India to 64/2 after 12.4 overs.

But KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were up to the task. The two 'keeper-batters built a partnership of 115 off just 111 balls. The skipper played the anchoring role with his circumspect 79-ball 55 while Pant went all out against Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, scoring a brilliant 71-ball 85.

But like Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan before them, Rahul and Pant also lost their wickets in consecutive overs. Rahul edged a flick against Sisanda Magala to mid-wicket in the 32nd over while Pant couldn't clear long-on in his attempted six against Shamsi in the 33rd, leaving India at 183/4 with more than 15 overs to go.

Onus on Iyer duo after Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul's wickets

The responsibility now lies with the two Iyers - Shreyas and Venkatesh - to take India to a strong total. Both failed in the first ODI but are a huge part of India's future plans. An assured finish from them will not only help India here but also give their respective careers a massive boost.

