[Watch] Virat Kohli reacts to Rishabh Pant's 4 with a dance in 2nd India vs South Africa ODI

Virat Kohli shows off a dance move in Paarl.
Virat Kohli shows off a dance move in Paarl.
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jan 21, 2022 05:17 PM IST
News

Despite getting off to a duck on Friday, a cheerful Virat Kohli unveiled a couple of dance moves in reaction to a boundary by Rishabh Pant in the ongoing second ODI against South Africa.

Pant, batting brilliantly on 77, thumped a good-length delivery from Andile Phehlukwayo over mid-off in the 31st over of the innings. The camera immediately panned towards the former captain Kohli, who was sitting alongside Shikhar Dhawan in the pavilion. The 33-year-old did a little jig with a bright smile and his right hand up in the air.

Here's a video of the same:

#SAvIND https://t.co/JdFNw5rPnY

Kohli went without scoring at Boland Park, mistiming a full delivery from left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj straight to the cover fielder. His wicket reduced India to 64/2 after 12.4 overs.

But KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were up to the task. The two 'keeper-batters built a partnership of 115 off just 111 balls. The skipper played the anchoring role with his circumspect 79-ball 55 while Pant went all out against Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, scoring a brilliant 71-ball 85.

But like Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan before them, Rahul and Pant also lost their wickets in consecutive overs. Rahul edged a flick against Sisanda Magala to mid-wicket in the 32nd over while Pant couldn't clear long-on in his attempted six against Shamsi in the 33rd, leaving India at 183/4 with more than 15 overs to go.

Onus on Iyer duo after Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul's wickets

The two quickfire wickets have stemmed the flow of runs for us. The Iyer duo needs to get going quickly. 👊🇮🇳: 187/4 (34)#OneFamily #SAvIND

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The responsibility now lies with the two Iyers - Shreyas and Venkatesh - to take India to a strong total. Both failed in the first ODI but are a huge part of India's future plans. An assured finish from them will not only help India here but also give their respective careers a massive boost.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
