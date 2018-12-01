×
Watch: Virat Kohli's epic celebration after picking up a wicket in India's warm-up match 

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
News
2.48K   //    01 Dec 2018, 11:03 IST

Virat Kohli surprised himself by getting the wicket of the well-set centurion
Virat Kohli surprised himself by getting the wicket of the well-set centurion

After the three-match T20I series ended 1-1, the focus now shifts to the gruelling four-match Test series beginning on December 6 at the Adelaide Oval. Currently, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team is playing a solitary four-day practice match (November 28- December 1) against Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Cricket Australia XI, which comprises D' Arcy Short and several talented players, is led by the 26-year-old Western Australian wicket-keeper batsman Sam Whiteman. On winning the toss, skipper Whiteman opted to bowl first.

In their first innings, the Indians posted 358 runs in 92 overs by riding on half-centuries from four of their established batsmen - Cheteshwar Pujara (54 off 89), skipper Virat Kohli (64 off 87), Ajinkya Rahane (56 off 123) and Hanuma Vihari (53 off 88). Rohit Sharma missed out on a well-deserved fifty by getting dismissed on 40 off 55, which included five fours and a six.

Opener KL Rahul once again failed to fire with the bat while wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant remained not out on 11 off 17 as India were bundled out for 358. 19-year-old seamer Aaron Hardie was the prime wicket-taker for the CA XI. His 4/50 included the prized wicket of Kohli.

In reply, Cricket Australia XI posted a massive total of 544 runs in their first innings. This was made possible due to a magnificent century from wicket-keeper batsman Harry Nielsen (100 off 170) and half-centuries from D' Arcy Short, Max Bryant and Aaron Hardie.

Although Mohammed Shami (3/97) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/122) were the prime wicket-takers for India, Kohli grabbed the headlines with his bowling skills. Though he bowled just seven overs, the Indian captain took the crucial wicket of centurion Harry Nielsen to provide a much-needed breakthrough to his troops. Nielsen was caught by Umesh Yadav at mid-wicket off a half-tracker from Kohli.

Kohli's celebration after picking up the wicket was hilarious as he was visibly overjoyed as well as surprised by his own bowling prowess. Unable to control his laughter, the 30-year old thoroughly enjoyed the dismissal.

With KL Rahul and Murali Vijay going strong in the second innings, the game is heading for a draw. However, it has served to be a good match practice for the Indians ahead of the four-match Test series.

Watch Virat Kohli's epic reaction after getting a wicket (Video Courtesy: cricket.com.au)

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
In love with the Gentleman's game since Ashish Nehra's aeroplane celebration against the English at Kingsmead! #26/2/2003💙🏏
