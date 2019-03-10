×
Watch: Virat Kohli's reaction to Jasprit Bumrah's last ball six

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
3.06K   //    10 Mar 2019, 18:01 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

The fourth ODI between India and Australia is currently being played at Mohali. Australia got back into the series after a strong performance in the third ODI at Ranchi. Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first on the flat batting wicket.

India made a few changes, with Rahul, Pant, Bhuvi, and Chahal back in the team for Rayudu, Dhoni, Shami, and Jadeja. It was a perfect start by the Indian openers, which was something India missed in the first three ODIs.

Shikhar Dhawan played an aggressive brand cricket in the initial overs and scored a much needed half century. Rohit Sharma played a patient game and then started catching up. He scored his 40th half century in ODI cricket.

The pair crossed 100 runs for the 15th time in ODI cricket. The Indian openers found the form at the right time with the World Cup just around the corner. When the score was 193, Rohit Sharma, who was playing exceedingly well, got out for 95.

On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan scored his 16th ODI century, which was much-needed one for the Indian opener, who was going through a lean patch. Dhawan shifted gears after the century and got out for a well played 143 runs.

Rishabh Pant, who was back in the side for Dhoni, played a decent cameo. India kept losing wickets towards the end and they were not getting the boundaries. A flashy little innings from Vijay Shankar ensured that India crossed 350 runs for the 27th time in ODI cricket.

India lost the ninth wicket with one ball to spare. Indian fast bowling star Jasprit Bumrah came down to face the last ball and smashed Cummins over long on for a six. Seeing such a gem from Bumrah, not only fans, but even Indian captain Virat Kohli jumped out of joy.

