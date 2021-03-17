Watch: Virat Kohli sells Rishabh Pant down the river while taking a run, Twitterati slams the skipper

Indian skipper Virat Kohli sold Rishabh Pant down the river in Tuesday's T20I game against England while calling for a run. The moment came in the 12th over of India's innings. Rishabh Pant, batting brilliantly for his 25, punched a good-length ball off towards the sweeper cover and ran a couple of runs.

A throw came from deep in the boundary to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler at the striker's end who cheekily tried to deflect it to the stumps from behind and missed. Seeing this, Virat Kohli surprisingly called Rishabh Pant back for a third. Pant was content with the couple and was way beyond the crease at his end.

He hesitated but ultimately responded to his captain's call. The youngster ran harder than before but Buttler's throw at the non-striker's end reached before. Sam Curran dislodged the bails and Pant's dive fell a couple of meters short of the crease.

The dismissal brought to an end the 40-run partnership that was just starting to tee off and India went on to post a below-par total that was easily chased down by the visitors. Here's the video of the run out:

Twitter slams Virat Kohli for Rishabh Pant's runout

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter were furious with the Indian captain over Rishabh Pant's runout. While some believed that Rishabh Pant should have refused the third run straight away, others were unremitting in their criticism.

Pant’s run out unfortunate. He was looking in great touch and partnership with Kohli was blooming. High risk run in the circumstances but Kohli always seeking opportunities to score. His teammates should be aware of this — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 16, 2021

Dear Kohli, days passed but your attitude never changed.



Run out History

Old days- Rohit Sharma

New days- Pant



Kohli may be worlds no.1 batsmen but when it comes to pressure handling he not even reach 10% of MSD. — Raghu Sharma DV (@rgusharmav) March 16, 2021

So Kohli called Pant for a second run before eventually realising Pant was about five yards beyond the stumps. He hesitated, could have said 'no' but kept on running. — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) March 16, 2021

No,

Pant tried to run because Kohli would be out as he had to turn around and go.

But by trying to save Kohli's wicket he lost his wicket. — Rithvik_777 (@Rithvik75826699) March 16, 2021

What kind of arrogance is this from Kohli? Player running to the danger end is already running hard and you’re calling for a third that too when you are half way down the pitch. Come on man. #disappointed #RishabhPant #pant #ViratKohli #INDvENG #INDvsENG — Nikhil Dhawan (@NikhilND95) March 16, 2021

Okaaayyyy so it was Kohli's mistake (Pant's run out) ....And you guys started again trolling him for this....*

But Remember that the person who secrificed his batting position for young talent is also the same person* Virat Kohli.....!!

Lots of respect.....❤️#KingKohli — Brown kudi........❤️ (@flaunt__tweets) March 16, 2021

Absolutely. Poor judgement from both. Kohli shouldn't have made the call and Pant should have said 'no'. Wonder what the conversation between them on who gives the calls between the wickets. — Kaushik Rajaraman (@iamkaushikr) March 16, 2021

Kohli pushing Pant for 3rd run



Laalch buri bala hai#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Gs4ocyZ3yr — Nitin Raj (@i_mnitin) March 16, 2021

Then why did he ran half the pitch before pant it clearly looked as pant sacrificed his wicket for kohli , if he was waiting for response both would ve atleast started running simultaneously not kohli running down half the pitch before pant even started — Dhatrish08 (@DhatrishD) March 16, 2021

India's top-3 failed before Rishabh Pant's run out

Earlier, in the innings, India's new-look top-order fell like a pack of cards against England's pacers. KL Rahul was the first to go as he played down the wrong line to a blistering delivery from Mark Wood and lost his middle stump in the process.

Rohit Sharma fell next as he couldn't middle a hook shot off Mark Wood's 146.5 kph bouncer and gave a simple catch to the short fine leg. Ishan Kishan, coming in at 3, followed suit and got out in an identical fashion to Chris Jodan.