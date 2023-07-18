[Watch] Virat Kohli shares his ‘go to exercise’ with fans ahead of 2nd IND vs WI Test

Besides being one of the biggest sportspersons in the world, Virat Kohli is also a huge fitness freak. Off the field, the 34-year-old is well-known for his chiseled body, athleticism, and physique.

On Monday, July 17, Kohli shared his go-to exercise with his 255+ million followers on Instagram.

In a clip shared on the social media site, the Delhi batter can be seen doing goblet squats using a heavy dumbbell to increase his mobility and strength. He wore grey-colored shorts and black sports shoes during his intense session at the gym.

The former India captain captioned the post:

“My go to exercise for mobility plus strength? Goblet squats.”

Since being shared on Instagram, the clip garnered more than eight million views and over two million likes.

Kohli follows a vegetarian diet (with eggs being the only exception) to keep himself in the best physical shape. His diet mainly includes healthy and nutrient-rich foods to support his athleticism. He avoids processed, fried foods and refined sugar and eats plant-based protein sources like tofu, soy, leafy greens, fresh fruits, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats.

In addition, he drinks plenty of water throughout the day to keep himself hydrated.

Virat Kohli @imVkohli ) I never claimed to be vegan. Always maintained I'm vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your Veggies (if you want

“I had to cut down on meat and now I feel better than ever” – Virat Kohli reveals why he turned vegetarian

In an old interview, Virat Kohli said that he turned vegetarian after facing issues with his health during the India tour of South Africa in 2018. He said:

“I had a cervical spine issue which resulted in a tingling sensation in my little finger making it difficult for me to bat. It happened around the Centurion Test in South Africa in 2018.”

He added:

“Moreover, my stomach became a bit acidic, my uric acid went high, and my stomach started pulling calcium from the bones, which resulted in the spine issue. Hence, I had to cut down on meat and now I feel better than ever.”

On the professional front, Kohli scored 76 runs off 182 balls against West Indies in the first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica. The senior batter shared a century and 99-run partnerships with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja, respectively, as India declared at 421/5.

During his knock, he eclipsed Virender Sehwag’s (8503 runs) tally to enter in top five run-getters list for India in Tests. Rohit Sharma and Co. won the game by an innings and 141 runs.

Kohli will next be in action in the second Test against West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad, starting July 20.