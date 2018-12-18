×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Watch: War of words between Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja in the second Test?

Naveen K
ANALYST
News
7.34K   //    18 Dec 2018, 09:00 IST

Visuals of Jadeja and Ishant arguing with each other (left) and Kuldeep and Shami separating them (right)
Visuals of Jadeja and Ishant arguing with each other (left) and Kuldeep and Shami separating them (right)

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma was seen involved in a long and heated argument with his teammate all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during the first session on day four. The duo was involved in a verbal argument for over 90 seconds, according to the commentator, and was seen pointing their fingers at each other.

It is still unclear on what they were arguing about but it was very animated and were separated on a couple of occasions before they were at it again. Things were back to normal when the substitute fielder Kuldeep Yadav, who was carrying drinks to the field, and Mohammed Shami, who was getting ready to bowl, separated both Ishant and Jadeja.

Here is what happened between Ishant and Jadeja:

For Indian audience:

A war of words between two players in the side is the last thing the Indian side would have wanted going into the most important part of the Test series. Ishant Sharma took five wickets in the match while Jadeja came in as a substitute fielders on a few occasions.

With the Indian team going down without a fight in the ongoing second Test against Australia by 146 runs at the Optus Stadium in Perth, they already have some issues to address ahead of the third Test that gets underway at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on December 26.

The form of their openers will be the biggest concern for the Indian team and adding to that, Prithvi Shaw, who was ruled out of the first two games due to an injury, has been ruled out of the series and the selectors have named a replacement for the teenager in the form of an uncapped Mayank Agarwal. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Ishant Sharma
Naveen K
ANALYST
An engineering student from Trichy who breathes sports. Big fan of MS Dhoni, CSK, India, Novak Djokovic and Manchester United.
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 reasons why Ravindra Jadeja...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 2nd Test: Tactical changes...
RELATED STORY
Border Gavaskar Trophy 2018: Records of the current...
RELATED STORY
What India should do in order to win the Test series in...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Rejuvenated Ishant Sharma...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 2 changes India could make...
RELATED STORY
3 things India should do to win the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 things India need to do to...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2018: Why India should have opted for...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, second Test: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us