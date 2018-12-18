Watch: War of words between Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja in the second Test?

Naveen K FOLLOW ANALYST News 7.34K // 18 Dec 2018, 09:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Visuals of Jadeja and Ishant arguing with each other (left) and Kuldeep and Shami separating them (right)

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma was seen involved in a long and heated argument with his teammate all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during the first session on day four. The duo was involved in a verbal argument for over 90 seconds, according to the commentator, and was seen pointing their fingers at each other.

It is still unclear on what they were arguing about but it was very animated and were separated on a couple of occasions before they were at it again. Things were back to normal when the substitute fielder Kuldeep Yadav, who was carrying drinks to the field, and Mohammed Shami, who was getting ready to bowl, separated both Ishant and Jadeja.

Here is what happened between Ishant and Jadeja:

All is not well inside the India camp? Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja squared off yesterday in Perth...#7Cricket #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/RzE8jvKmXo — 7 Cricket (@7Cricket) December 18, 2018

For Indian audience:

When no one wants to do fine leg pic.twitter.com/9W3xRZk56T — The Grade Cricketer (@gradecricketer) December 18, 2018

A war of words between two players in the side is the last thing the Indian side would have wanted going into the most important part of the Test series. Ishant Sharma took five wickets in the match while Jadeja came in as a substitute fielders on a few occasions.

With the Indian team going down without a fight in the ongoing second Test against Australia by 146 runs at the Optus Stadium in Perth, they already have some issues to address ahead of the third Test that gets underway at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on December 26.

The form of their openers will be the biggest concern for the Indian team and adding to that, Prithvi Shaw, who was ruled out of the first two games due to an injury, has been ruled out of the series and the selectors have named a replacement for the teenager in the form of an uncapped Mayank Agarwal.

Advertisement