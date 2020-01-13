Watch: When Brett Lee almost broke Shane Warne’s hand with a 150kmph delivery

Umaima Saeed FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Brett Lee did not just break the stumps, but some hands too!

Brett Lee and Shane Warne are perhaps the biggest names to emerge from Australia's rich history of world-class bowlers. But what happened when the pacer once bowled a nasty delivery to the spinner on the hallowed Lord's turf? Well, that is something Warne will never forget.

Lee and Warne are all set to come out of retirement and play in a star-studded Bushfire Cricket Bash on February 8. The game has been organised by Cricket Australia as a fundraiser for the victims of the devastating bushfires.

While some of the players like Warne, Lee, Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Shane Watson and Michael Clarke have been confirmed as participants, the rest will have to be recruited by the two captains.

Warne, while talking with Ricky Ponting during the BBL, recalled the last time he faced Lee in a professional game, and the memories weren’t too fond.

“Lord’s was celebrating 200 years of cricket and they made myself and Sachin (Tendulakar) captain of each team. We had a couple of days of build-up in the nets before that. There were a few balls to go, the last over, I really didn’t want to go out and bat, Brett Lee was bowling. I walked out to bat with a few balls to go and he decided to try and rip my off stump out. And he bowled a 150 kmph beam ball and broke my hand. So I did not get a chance to bowl. I told you, he is on my team this time,” Warne recalled.

Watch the full video here

Warne vs Lee 2.0? Shane Warne doesn't have fond memories of the last time he had to face Brett Lee! 😬



ICYMI: Legends team up for the #BushfireBash: https://t.co/Swi9WSCyb5 pic.twitter.com/xE7hzCGgk3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 13, 2020