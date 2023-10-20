[Watch] When Virender Sehwag was stranded on 99 due to a 'deliberate' no-ball

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was once frustratingly left stranded on 99* after a Sri Lankan off-spinner bowled a no-ball with only one run required. The incident transpired during a tri-series between India, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand in 2010.

In the third match of the series in Dambulla, Sri Lanka batted first and got bundled out for 170 in 46.1 overs. Tillakaratne Dilshan (45) and Suraj Randiv (43) were the top performers for the host team in the batting department.

In response, it was a one-man show from Virender Sehwag for India. A batting collapse left Team India in a tricky position at 32/3 in 10.4 overs. Virender Sehwag (99* in 100 balls) was in imperious form on the day and played an authoritative knock to help his side coast towards victorious shores in 34.3 overs.

The ending of the match had some drama as Virender Sehwag was on 99* when India needed one run to win. Sri Lankan off-spinner Suraj Randiv then deliberately bowled a no ball, off which Sehwag hit a six.

Sehwag initially celebrated by thinking that he finished the century. However, the umpire signaled it as a no-ball soon after, leaving the opener stranded on 99.

You can watch the incident in the video below:

Sehwag is celebrating his 45th birthday today (October 20).

"Whenever he plays, he keeps on breaking them" - Virender Sehwag on Rohit Sharma's centuries record in World Cup

Rohit Sharma recently broke Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of most centuries in the ODI World Cup. He overtook Sachin's tally of six hundreds during the match against Afghanistan last week.

Rohit also broke several other batting records during the ongoing World Cup so far while playing with a renewed aggressive approach.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag heaped praise on Rohit Sharma for his stellar record-breaking performances and said:

"What to say about his records. Whenever he plays, he keeps on breaking them. Even when he scored his three double-hundreds, he said that he was just out there enjoying his batting."

He added:

"He had also given the statement that he would lead from the front and play aggressively. He claimed that he would take the bowlers on. It takes guts to talk in public, especially when you are the captain. He took just 19 innings to reach seven hundreds and that shows the class of the player."