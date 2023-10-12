[Watch] “Yeh bataunga nahi, aap English mein chaap denge” - Ravindra Jadeja’s quirky response to query on how he dismissed Steve Smith 

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja gave a hilarious response to a query on how he dismissed Steve Smith during the 2023 World Cup match against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. He quipped that he wouldn’t answer the question as it would get printed in English and the opposition would come to know about it.

Jadeja was India’s standout bowler in the six-wicket win over Australia. He registered figures of 3/28 in 10 overs, two of which were maidens. Of his three victims, one was Australia’s star batter Smith. The latter was batting on 46 and seemed set for a big score when Jadeja got a ball to pitch on middle and turn past Smith’s bat. The delivery went on to knock the batter’s off-stump, leaving him bewildered.

It was the 11th time the left-arm spinner had dismissed the prolific Aussie batter. On Thursday, ICC’s Instagram handle shared a video of the post-match press conference from the India-Australia game. In the clip, Jadeja was asked to elaborate on how he plotted Smith’s dismissal.

He cheekily replied:

“Nahi nahi, yeh bataunga nahi. Aap English mein chaap denge, saamne waale samaj jayenge sab. Yeh nahi bataunga.” [I will not answer this. You will print it in English and the opposition team will come to know about it.]

Jadeja’s quirky remark elicited a huge round of laughter from the mediapersons present for the conference.

After the left-arm spinner’s three-fer held Australia to under 200, Team India lost 2/3 in the chase. However, KL Rahul (97* off 115) and Virat Kohli (85 off 116) added 165 for the fourth wicket to lift India to an impressive win.

Jadeja went wicketless in the win over Afghanistan

India registered their second win of the 2023 World Cup on Wednesday, beating Afghanistan by eight wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Bowling first after losing the toss, the Men in Blue held Afghanistan to 272/8.

Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah starred with 4/39, while Hardik Pandya claimed 2/43. Jadeja bowled eight overs but went wicketless, conceding 38 runs.

India chased down the target in emphatic fashion as skipper Rohit Sharma clobbered 131 off only 84 balls, striking 16 fours and five sixes. Ishan Kishan (47), Kohli (55* off 56), and Shreyas Iyer (25* off 23) also chipped in with handy contributions in India's win.