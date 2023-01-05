[WATCH] “You're answering the question yourself” - Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait miffed at journalist over query on team’s bowling performance

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait had an argument with a journalist at a press conference on Thursday, January 5 following Day 4 of the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi. The former Aussie fast bowler was not too pleased with the scribe’s observation that Pakistan’s bowlers, especially the pacers, had let the team down.

New Zealand scored 277/5 declared in their second innings in Karachi to set Pakistan a target of 319 to win the Test. The hosts got off to a horror start as Abdullah Shafique (0) was bowled by Tim Southee, while Mir Hamza (0) was cleaned up by Ish Sodhi. Pakistan ended the day two down without a run on a board.

At a press conference following the end of the fourth day’s play, a journalist opined that most people in the country feel Pakistan are not bowling well, particularly the fast bowlers. While answering the query, Tait retorted:

"You're answering the question yourself before you ask it. That’s your opinion. You are saying the performances have been poor. What would you like me to say? Ask me the question.”

When asked whether he was satisfied with his performance as bowling coach, Tait stoically replied:

“Yes, I am satisfied.”

Pakistan conceded 449 runs in the first innings of the second Test in Karachi. Abrar Ahmed claimed 4/149, while Naseem Shah and Agha Salman picked up three wickets each. In New Zealand’s second innings all of Pakistan’s five bowlers claimed one scalp each.

Tait went on to admit that management of fast bowlers will be extremely crucial considering their workload. He explained:

"I don't think playing all three formats consistently can happen. There's too much cricket. We're aware of that. It's going to be an important year for Pakistan with a couple of big tournaments towards the end of the year, so management of the fast bowlers is going to be critical."

Meanwhile, Pakistan have named their 16-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. Uncapped batters Tayyab Tahir and Kamran Ghulam, and wrist spinner Usama Mir have been included in the team. Shan Masood and Haris Sohail have been recalled, but Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Haris did not make the cut.

The first ODI of the series will be played on January 9. All three ODIs will be held in Karachi.

Pakistan’s squad for ODIs against New Zealand

Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir and Usama Mir

