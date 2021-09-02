Watch: Yuvraj Singh mimics Ishant Sharma's voice to send him special wishes on his birthday 

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has sent special birthday wishes to his former teammate Ishant Sharma. The lanky Indian pacer Ishant Sharma turned 33 on Thursday. On this occasion, Yuvraj Singh took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video to convey good wishes to the fast bowler.

Yuvraj Singh mimics Ishant Sharma's voice in the video while speaking, and the final output is hilarious. Indian cricket fans thoroughly enjoyed the video as they showered their love for it in the comments section. Yuvraj shared the following post and captioned it:

Just joking lambu 🤪! Many happy returns of the day 🎂 . Lots of love and best wishes always! 🤗 Hope you have a great test series @ishant.sharma29

You can watch the humorous video below:

Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh also commented on the post by dropping a couple of LOL emojis(😂😂😂).

Ishant Sharma misses the fourth Test against England at Oval due to a 'niggle'

The fourth Test match between India and England commenced today at the Oval in London. Virat Kohli made two changes to India's playing XI for this game after suffering a humiliating defeat at Headingley last week. Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav came into the side and replaced Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

At the toss before the match, Virat Kohli mentioned that both Ishant and Shami were carrying niggles. He said:

"We would have bowled first as well, but toss isn't something you can control. We need to be prepared for anything. We're looking forward to putting runs on the board. Two changes - Ishant and Shami have niggles - Umesh and Shardul are back."

"For us, it's about partnerships. We cannot focus too much on individuals. The opening partnerships have been good, it's about getting more partnerships. We got a few days left on this tour, the series is poised nicely, and there is going to be no shortage of effort from our side."

