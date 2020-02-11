×
Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal bowls the ball of the decade to dismiss Martin Guptill

Umaima Saeed
News
Modified 11 Feb 2020, 15:34 IST

The Hindi commentators described the delivery as the ball of the decade
The Hindi commentators described the delivery as the ball of the decade

Yuzvendra Chahal provided the much-needed breakthrough for India when he removed Martin Guptill with a peach of a delivery. Guptill had provided a flying start to his team with a 46-ball 66 and had added 106 with his partner Henry Nicholls. A wicket was desperately needed and the leg-spinner struck at the right time.

Chahal pitched the ball on middle and leg stump and the ball gripped and hit the top of the off-stump. Aakash Chopra and spinner Harbhajan Singh in the commentary box called Chahal’s delivery the ball of the decade.

Watch the delivery here:

Chahal followed this up with another big wicket of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. The right-hander gave a simple catch to Mayank Agarwal.

Earlier in the game, India posted a total of 296 runs. KL Rahul’s 112 and Shreyas Iyer’s 62 helped the visitors post a decent total, but that was not enough for the hosts who chased it down on the back of three individual half-centuries from Guptill, Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme.

India have thus been whitewashed in the ODI series, and will now be looking to turn things around in the Test series. 

Published 11 Feb 2020, 15:34 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Martin Guptill Yuzvendra Chahal
