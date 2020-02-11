Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal bowls the ball of the decade to dismiss Martin Guptill

The Hindi commentators described the delivery as the ball of the decade

Yuzvendra Chahal provided the much-needed breakthrough for India when he removed Martin Guptill with a peach of a delivery. Guptill had provided a flying start to his team with a 46-ball 66 and had added 106 with his partner Henry Nicholls. A wicket was desperately needed and the leg-spinner struck at the right time.

Chahal pitched the ball on middle and leg stump and the ball gripped and hit the top of the off-stump. Aakash Chopra and spinner Harbhajan Singh in the commentary box called Chahal’s delivery the ball of the decade.

Watch the delivery here:

Chahal followed this up with another big wicket of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. The right-hander gave a simple catch to Mayank Agarwal.

Earlier in the game, India posted a total of 296 runs. KL Rahul’s 112 and Shreyas Iyer’s 62 helped the visitors post a decent total, but that was not enough for the hosts who chased it down on the back of three individual half-centuries from Guptill, Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme.

India have thus been whitewashed in the ODI series, and will now be looking to turn things around in the Test series.