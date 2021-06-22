[Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal posts adorable picture with wife Dhanashree to celebrate their six-month anniversary

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram to celebrate his six-month wedding anniversary on Tuesday (June 22). He captioned the image: "Happy 6 months wifey ❤️ #loveyou😘."

You can watch the post here:

A quick look at Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree's marriage

Dhanashree and Chahal tied the knot in December 2020.The couple have always been a delight for fans on social media across the world. Their funny reels and stories on Instagram have captivated audiences worldwide.

The pair were congratulated by fans and friends for completing 6 months and showered with immense. For those unaware, Chahal surprised fans last August when he revealed his Roka to Dhanashree, a well-known choreographer. He took to social media to share some beautiful pictures with romantic captions to make the news public. They tied the knot on December 22.

Upon completing their one-month wedding anniversary, Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message on January 22, 2021.

He shared a mushy caption that read:

"How’s your married life going is the question frequently asked to me these days... Well ever since we got married we’ve been staying away as I am performing my duties by playing cricket and she is creating content & dancing her heart out to entertain you guys. Marriage is all about understanding, respecting, compromising and loving.

I am glad we both have tasted the fruit of the above mentioned four trees in our one month of marriage & because of it the bonding has become strong like adhesive filled with lot of trust and space.

We both are not only making each other and our family members happy but both of us work towards making our friends and our country happy with our talent.

Yuzvendra Chahal is part of India's squad against SL

For this one-month anniversary we are celebrating by performing our duties, understanding each other more & making each one proud ❤️

Looking forward to meet my love soon@dhanashree9 I’m so very proud of you ❤️

Keep killing it and keep spreading smiles with your dance.

Happy anniversary Dhanashree wifey😘 Thank you @theweddingstory_official for capturing our beautiful moments❤️ we love you

He shared an adorable video of the duo showing unseen moments from their marriage.

Yuzvendra Chahal is part of India's tour of Sri Lanka

Yuzvendra Chahal will next be seen against Sri Lanka as India take the island nation on in three ODIs and as many T20Is starting July 13.

The tour begins with the ODIs that will be played on July 13, 16, and 18, followed by the T20Is on 21, 23, and 25. All the games will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Rahul Dravid will be coaching the new-look Indian squad.

India squad for SL ODIs and T20Is: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Chetan Sakariya

Edited by S Chowdhury