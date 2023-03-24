[Watch] Zimbabwe's Wesley Madhevere produces spectacular hat-trick against the Netherlands to level series 

Zimbabwe all-rounder Wesley Madhevere pulled a rabbit out of the hat when he picked up a hat-trick and brought life back into a seemingly one-sided affair in the second One-Day International (ODI) against the Netherlands.

Zimbabwe entered the game trailing 1-0 in the three-match series. Batting first, the hosts were bowled out for 271, with Shariz Ahmed picking up 5/43 in his ten overs.

In reply, the Dutch were coasting towards a series victory at 213/3 in 43 overs, with skipper Scott Edwards and right-handed batsman Colin Ackerman at the crease. But off-spinner Wesley Madhevere had other ideas as he picked up a hat-trick in the first three balls of the 44th over to reduce the Netherlands to 213/6 in the space of three balls.

His wickets included key batsman Colin Ackerman, last match's hero Teja Nidamanuru and Paul Van Meekeran. The 22-year-old's sensational spell of bowling brought the Harare crowd back to life as Zimbabwe stormed back into the game.

Here's a video of the wickets in Madhevere's incredible performance.

The youngster finished with impressive figures of 3/36 in nine overs as he sparked Zimbabwe's come-from-behind victory by one run. The series is now level at one apiece, with both matches producing last-over finishes.

Madhevere takes the 50th hat trick in One Day International history.

Wesley Madhevere's hat trick in the second ODI against the Netherlands was the 50th hat trick in ODIs and the third by a Zimbabwean. The other two Zimbabwe players to perform similar feats were Eddo Brandes in in 1997 against England and Prosper Utseya in 2014 against South Africa.

In the process, the off-spinner also became the first bowler to pick up a hat-trick against an associate nation in a bilateral series.

EDDO BRANDES v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Harare

1997

(Victims : Knight, Crawley, Hussain)

PROSPER UTSEYA v , Harare

2014

(Victims : De Kock, Rossouw, Miller)

WESSLY MADHEVERE v , Harare

2023

(Victims : Ackermann, Nidamanuru, Van Meekeren)



The Netherlands' tour of Zimbabwe for the three-match One-Day International series started sensationally when the Dutch pulled off an upset in the first ODI. Chasing a modest total of 250, the visitors seemed down and out 110/6 when their key batsman, Colin Ackerman, was dismissed for 50 in the 32nd over.

However, much to the shock of the home team, Teja Nejamanuru came in at number eight and smashed an improbable 110 off 96 balls. His unbeaten innings included nine fours and three huge sixes as the Netherlands emerged victorious in a thriller with three wickets and one ball to spare.

The third and deciding ODI between the teams will be played in Harare on March 25.

