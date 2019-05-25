×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Waugh-Warne's ambitious escapade - World Cup 1999 records and stats

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Stats
38   //    25 May 2019, 14:02 IST

The Waugh Brothers celebrating alongside Shane Warne after winning the 1999 World Cup
The Waugh Brothers celebrating alongside Shane Warne after winning the 1999 World Cup

ICC Cricket World Cup 1999, which was the seventh edition of the Cricket World Cup, was played in England along with Scotland, Ireland, Wales, and the Netherlands. A total of 42 fixtures were played in the tournament from 14th May to 20th June 1999 featuring twelve teams. Two groups were divided with six teams each and the top three from both groups advancing the Super Six stage. Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand played the semi-finals, finishing top four in the Super Six stage.

Pakistan and New Zealand battled it out in the first semi-final at the Old Trafford, Manchester. Pakistan cruised to a massive 9-wicket victory courtesy Saeed Anwar’s unbeaten 133 and Shoaib Akhtar’s 3-wicket haul.

The second semi-final between Australia and South Africa turned out to be probably the most exciting world cup match of all time. That epic encounter swung both ways before Lance Klusener brought South Africa on the brink of a famous victory, only to succumb under pressure when it mattered the most. Australia dramatically sealed their finale berth after the match finished in a tie.

The final of the 1999 World Cup was played between Pakistan and Australia at the home of cricket, the Lord’s. A highly anticipated game sadly turned out to be a one-sided affair as the Asian outfit was bundled out for just 132 runs on the board. Shane Warne changed the game in favor of the Kangaroos with his brilliant spell of leg-spin bowling, taking 4/33.

Adam Gilchrist wrapped up the game in style with his quickfire 54 off 36 balls, taking Australia over the line in just 20.1 overs with eight wickets in hand. Steve Waugh became the second Australian captain to lift the World Cup after Allan Border in 1987.

Rahul Dravid emerged as the leading run-scorer in the 1999 World Cup with 461 runs in his eight innings. He scored two splendid centuries along with three fifties and scored the most number of boundaries in the tournament. Geoff Allott and Warne were the leading wicket-takers of the 1999 World Cup with their tally of 20 wickets. Warne turned out to be the X-factor for the eventual World Champions.

Batting Stats

Most Runs: Rahul Dravid (IND) – 461 Runs

Highest Score: Sourav Ganguly (IND) – 183 vs Sri Lanka

Most Centuries: Rahul Dravid (IND) – 2

Advertisement

Most Fifties: Rahul Dravid (IND) – 5

Highest Average: Lance Klusener (SA) – 140.50

Highest Strike-Rate: Tom Moody (AUS) – 130.00

Most Sixes: Lance Klusener (SA) – 10

Bowling Stats

Most Wickets: Geoff Allott(NZ) and Shane Warne(AUS) – 20

Best Bowling Figures: Glenn McGrath (AUS) – 8.4-3-14-5

Best Average: Courtney Walsh (WI) – 9.81

Best Economy Rate: Courtney Walsh (WI) – 2.29

Fielding Stats

Most Catches: Daryll Cullinan (SA) – 8

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Shane Warne Lance Klusener Iconic World Cup Moments ICC World Cup All-Time Records (Previous Years)
Advertisement
Heart-stopping tie in the World Cup 1999 semi-final
RELATED STORY
Allan Border announces Australia's arrival: 1987 World Cup records and stats
RELATED STORY
Recap: 1999 Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup stadium stats: Riverside Ground
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Predicting 3 World Cup batting records that could be broken in this edition
RELATED STORY
17th June 1999: When the greatest ODI was played between Australia and South Africa
RELATED STORY
5 of the greatest innings played in the Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: McGrath propels Australia into the World Cup 1999 Super-Six
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Lightning Lee strikes but lights out on Australia’s unbeaten streak in the 2011 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Lance Klusener: South Africa's explosive power hitter who lit up 1999 World Cup with whirlwind cameos 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us