World Cup 2019, India v Pakistan: 5 Pakistan Players to watch out for 

Nirmalya Sinha
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
322   //    15 Jun 2019, 18:56 IST

Australia v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Australia v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The World Cup 2019 gears up to host its most anticipated game as cricket's two biggest rivals in India and Pakistan will square off at Old Trafford in the 22nd game of the tournament on 16th June 2019.

The Men in Blue hold a massive advantage in World Cup encounters as they enjoy a 6-0 win record against their rivals and the pressure with be on Sarfaraz's men in their quest for a maiden win against India in World Cup history.

However, this time, this match will hold a major significance as Pakistan defeated India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final and will be keen to put up a similar show in the upcoming encounter.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli and his men will be eager to settle the score and defeat Pakistan in the encounter at Manchester. Here, we take a look at five Pakistan players who could pose a problem to the Indian team in their quest for victory.

#5 Babar Azam

England v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Babar Azam is one of Pakistan's best ODI batsmen, his average of 50.96 in ODI cricket a testament of his value addition to this Pakistan team. He exhibits poise in his batting along with controlled aggression that makes him an apt No.3 batsman.

In the five-match ODI series against England, he scored an impressive 277 runs and has continued his form into this World Cup, with 115 runs from three matches at an average of 38.33.

He will be looking to draw inspiration from Pakistan’s Champions Trophy win in 2017 and his impressive batting in the finals against India. He scored 46 (52b) and will be keen to perform well in the upcoming match. In the World Cup 2019, he has scored a 63(66) against the powerful English bowling attack and with confidence on his side, Babar will be key to put up a good score for Pakistan.

Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Wahab Riaz Mohammad Amir Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Pakistan Cricket World Cup Team
