'We have beaten India so much that they used to ask pardon from us after the match' - Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi has mentioned that he used to enjoy playing against the Indian team.

He also picked a knock of 141 runs against India as his most memorable innings.

Shahid Afridi said he enjoyed playing against India as they beat their opponents quite often

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has claimed that the Pakistan team used to beat India so often that the Men in Blue asked them for pardon after the match. He also added that he enjoyed playing against India in the latter's home conditions.

Shahid Afridi spoke in detail about his lengthy career for Pakistan and his duels with the Indian team on the YouTube show 'Cric Cast'.

The leg-spinning all-rounder picked an innings against India as his most memorable knock.

"My most memorable inning was the 141 against India, that too in India."

Shahid Afridi had played a 141-run knock in the second innings of the Chennai Test against India in January 1999, a match Pakistan went on to win by 12 runs despite Sachin Tendulkar's heroic 136-run knock in India's 2nd innings.

#OnThisDay in 1999, Chennai stood up to applaud Pakistan after Sachin Tendulkar's glorious 136 wasn't enough https://t.co/c4natBCZ9j pic.twitter.com/QnpHCJ86I6 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 31, 2018

On being asked why he regards that as his most memorable knock, Shahid Afridi reasoned that he was originally not supposed to go on that tour and that it was an important innings on a difficult trip.

"I was not going on that trip, they were not taking me. Wasim bhai and the chief selector that time supported me a lot. It was a very difficult tour and that inning was very important."

Shahid Afridi was further asked if he had felt nervous while playing against India. He retorted that international cricket was all about handling pressure and only the strong-willed players can perform.

"International cricket is not for chicken-hearted players. You need to be mentally very strong because you need to take decisions there and perform on that stage. People's expectations are very high. Fans want you to perform."

He further added that he enjoyed playing against India and Australia on away tours as they were two of the best and strongest teams.

"I have enjoyed a lot playing against India and Australia, you have more pressure. They are good teams, big teams. Going and performing in their conditions is the big thing."

Shahid Afridi was also asked if he got nervous in India, considering the fan support he received there. He responded that the Pakistan team always enjoyed playing in India as they enjoyed considerable success there.

"We have always enjoyed India. We have beaten them a lot. We have beaten them so much that they used to ask pardon from us after the match."

Shahid Afridi on the match-fixing allegations regarding the 2011 World Cup

Shahid Afridi was Pakistan's captain when they lost to India in the semi-finals of the 2011 World Cup

In the context of the Sri Lankan ex-sports minister having made allegations of match-fixing in the 2011 World Cup final, Shahid Afridi was asked about the supposedly wrong decision where Sachin Tendulkar was given not out off Saeed Ajmal's bowling.

The Pakistan captain at the time responded slyly that even the DRS review was also shown only once.

"Review was also shown only once."

Saeed Ajmal: "I was dumbfounded when Hawk-Eye gave Tendulkar not out in Mohali... Sachin was 100% out. He was lbw." http://t.co/4NDboZ3Cvi — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 30, 2014

On being further asked if there was any merit in what the ex-sports minister was talking or if he was just creating a controversy, Shahid Afridi responded that it is too late now to raise the issue.

"I feel it is so late. It is a 2011 incident and you are talking about it in 2020. It is too late now."