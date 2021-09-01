"We expect a lot more from Virat Kohli, his discipline from 2018 has gone missing" - Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer has given his views on Indian skipper Virat Kohli's lowly returns in the ongoing series against England so far. The former opening batsman said Kohli has lost the discipline he showed on India's last tour here in 2018, adding that it's crucial for the team that he improves and delivers in the next two Tests.

Virat Kohli has accrued 124 runs from three Tests, at an average of under 25. That's almost 25 percent of what he scored in 2018 after the same number of games in the famous Player of The Series performance. Wasim Jaffer said the right-hander needs to 'rethink' his pattern of dismissals and work on his temperament. In a video on his YouTube channel, Jaffer said:

"Virat got a half-century but we expect a lot more because he's a quality player, a class player. He probably needs to rethink the pattern of his dismissals in this series, he's defending deliveries on the 6th or 7th stump. The batting discipline he showed in 2018 is missing in this series. He needs to fire in these remaining Tests because his contribution is very, very important for this Indian team."

India's campaign in the series, despite dominating the first two Tests, came to a screeching halt with an innings-and-72-run defeat at Headingley. Virat Kohli scored his only half-century of the tour in the second innings but once again got out fishing for a wide delivery without control.

Ashwin can do what Jadeja couldn't: Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer also spoke about the raging debate between India's choice of spinner for the next two Tests. He feels Ravichandran Ashwin should get a chance because he can do what Ravindra Jadeja hasn't been able to so far - pick up wickets consistently.

Jaffer added that Ashwin could be India's "best bet" against opposition captain and the series' lead scorer Joe Root. He explained:

"The Indian team should think about playing Ashwin. The Oval pitch is historically a very decent batting wicket with good bounce. I think a combination of 3 fast-bowlers and 2 spinners would be a good idea. Also, the way Ashwin bowls... I mean, yes, our fast-bowlers are taking wickets but you would expect spinners to do the same and Jadeja hasn't been able to do that so far. I think he's your best bet against Joe Root. It will make a difference."

Wasim Jaffer concluded:

"If you look back, he troubled Steve Smith a lot in Australia and that's one of the reasons why India did well. If Ashwin plays, it's possible he'll put pressure on Joe Root and he can also break those partnerships in between. He's a master craftsman with over 400 wickets and somebody who's done well in England in the county matches as well. He needs to come into the picture in the next two matches."

💬 We are ready to bounce back in the next Test: B Arun 🗣️#TeamIndia looking positive ahead of The Oval Test 💪🏻#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/81KGyU8nqN — BCCI (@BCCI) September 1, 2021

