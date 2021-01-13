 “We have got to cut him some slack surely” – Justin Langer backs Tim Paine after Sydney antics

Justin Langer lent his support to skipper Tim Paine in the aftermath of his poor showing in Sydney. The Australian coach pointed to Paine’s stellar record over the past three years, as he backed the wicket-keeper-batsman’s leadership skills.

Tim Paine’s performance has come in for criticism in recent days, with his behaviour behind the stumps called into question. The skipper was first fined for swearing at umpires after a DRS call didn’t go the hosts' way. His expletive-ridden chat with Ravichandran Ashwin on Day 5 attracted criticism as well.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Justin Langer reiterated his faith in Tim Paine’s behaviour and leadership ahead of the Brisbane Test.

“We have got to cut him some slack surely. When you set a standard as high as he does and we do, we understand we will be criticised when we fall below that. It is not what we are about. Tim Paine, he is an outstanding leader and will continue to be for some time yet. He has our 100% support”, Langer said.

While Tim Paine’s on-field behaviour was disappointing, he also had a day to forget behind the stumps. The wicket-keeper dropped Rishabh Pant twice, as the left-handed batsman went on to score a brilliant 97. He then put down Hanuma Vihari’s chance late in the day as well. Those drops cost Australia dearly as they only managed to draw the Sydney Test.

Langer reiterates faith in Tim Paine

Tim Paine had a torrid time in Sydney

After Tim Paine’s behaviour in Sydney made headlines for all the wrong reasons, many suggested that his tenure as Australia’s skipper may come to an end soon.

Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar was scathing in his criticism of Tim Paine, suggesting his days as Australia’s captain are numbered. But Justin Langer restated his support for Tim Paine, suggesting his conduct in Sydney was just down to a frustrating day.

“You have no idea how much faith I have in Tim Paine. He did not have his best day no doubt but after three years he has hardly put a hair out of place. He has been outstanding as the Australian captain in everything he does. He had a frustrating day,” Langer added.

Following the draw at Sydney, Tim Paine called an impromptu press conference on Tuesday. The skipper apologised for his conduct during the third Test, as he vowed to do better in the future.