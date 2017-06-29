We only voice our opinions when BCCI asks us to, says Virat Kohli

The Indian team are currently in the West Indies without a coach.

It has been widely reported by the media that Kohli wanted Shastri as the new coach

What’s the story?

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has stated that contrary to popular belief, neither the cricket team nor he has a say in the selection of the coaches and the team as a unit can only put forward their views if and only if the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) asks for it.

"If asked we will give our suggestions to BCCI," Kohli said in the pre-match press conference. "We will voice our opinion as a Team only when asked by BCCI. Contrary to the perception, we as a team can put forward our views to the coach only if asked by BCCI. BCCI has put a process in place and we respect that as a team.

“From a personal point of view, I can’t pinpoint anything specific or give details. We as a team don’t care for perceptions, we as a team only voice our opinions when being asked by the BCCI there to give us suggestions, so that is something we’ve always gone through as a process.

"That’s something we respect as a team when asked when asked together. It is not like segregation of anything so we respect that process and procedure and if and when it takes place then we’ll give our suggestions to the BCCI. The suggestion is given to the Board who handle the procedure.

“There’s no point in saying anything out in the open because that is for us as a team to convey to the Board as an when we are asked as I mentioned before."

In case you didn’t know…

Earlier this month, Anil Kumble stepped down as the Head Coach of the Indian team. Following his resignation, the hunt for the new coach has begun with the BCCI extending the deadline to apply for the role. As of now, Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody are believed to be the frontrunners in the race.

The heart of the matter

It has been widely reported by the media that Kohli wanted Shastri as the new coach. The two had worked together before and share a dynamic relationship. Apparently, Shashtri had applied for the post after being assured that he would get the job. However, today, Kohli shunned all those reports. When asked whether he had been kept in the loop, he carefully avoided the question.

Kohli pointed out that the focus was on winning the ongoing series against the West Indies while the process was being taken care of by the board, as has been in the past. He kept stressing on the point that as a Team, they had given their suggestion to the board, who in turn will handle the procedure. There was no point in speaking about it in public.

What’s next?

The Indian team are currently in the West Indies without a coach. A new coach will be appointed before the Sri Lanka series and he will hold office until at least the 2019 World Cup.

Author’s take

There is nothing unethical with Kohli giving his suggestions to the board. After all, he is the captain of the team and it was because of the differences between himself and the previous coach which resulted in the partnership becoming ‘untenable’.

However, the way he has handled the media through all the controversy shows just how mature and intelligent Kohli is. If you ask me, that is what makes a good captain.

