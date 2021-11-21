"We operate as a team and do things as a collective" - Kane Williamson on New Zealand's success in ICC events

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson thinks playing together as a collective despite not having any superstars is the recipe to their success in recent ICC events.

While big teams like India have struggled in ICC events, the Kiwis have done consistently well throughout. When quizzed about the key to success, Williamson stressed they believe in the process irrespective of the results. They try to do the same things over and over again.

Speaking to the Economic Times, Kane Williamson said:

"Each team has its own style of functioning. When it comes to the New Zealand team, you are right in saying there are no superstars. But what we have is a very strong collective. We operate as a team and do things as a collective. When you are playing a team sport you need to move as a collective and that’s been our core strength."

He added:

"Some days results might not go your way. Take the T20 World Cup final. Australia were a better team on the night but it does not mean we will stop working as a collective, cohesive unit. You must believe in certain processes and keep following them. That’s what we do in our team."

The Black Caps were the finalists in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup where they lost to Australia and England respectively. Kane Williamson & Co won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, beating India earlier this year. They then made it to the final of the ICC T20 World Cup, where they lost against Trans-Tasmanian opponents.

"If they see you calm it helps to a degree" - Kane Williamson

Williamson is known to bring a calm and composed demeanour to the dressing room wherever he plays. He is often compared to former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

Reflecting on the same, Kane Williamson stressed that it is important to give the teammates a sense of calm as a leader. He said that it is key to let them know that the situation is under control.

"Each person feels the pressure. It is only natural that you do. But when you are the leader, it is important you give the impression to your teammates that you are in control. If they see you calm it helps to a degree. If a bowler isn’t bowling at his best, it is my job as captain to have a silent word and give him the confidence and support. If I get flustered and show anxiety, it can rub off on him and that’s not good for the team," the 31-year-old cricketer said.

Kane Williamson has been rested from the three-match T20I series against India and will return to action during the two-match Test series. This will be New Zealand's first assignment in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship.

Edited by Aditya Singh