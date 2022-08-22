3 Instagram posts that made Virat Kohli a fashion icon

Virat Kohli is one of the biggest global superstars in the modern era. The former Indian captain recently celebrated 14 years in international cricket. Ever since winning the World Cup with India in his U-19 days, the Delhi lad has been a superstar for the modern generation.

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain is not only an inspiration and icon with his achievements on the field, but also for his fashion choices off the field.

Ever since his younger days, the Delhi boy has carried that sense of swagger around with him wherever he went. Wherever he goes, style and glamor usually follow. On that note, let's take a look at three Instagram posts that made Virat Kohli a fashion icon.

#1 Keeping it simple

This picture uploaded by Kohli on his Instagram is fashion kept at its simplest. The photo captioned "Fake candid shot" got over four million likes on the social media platform.

In the picture, he is rocking a plain white t-shirt along with a few accessories. Subtle and simple, with a watch, a ring and a well-groomed beard with a neat hairstyle. Keeping it simple and efficient, pretty much like his batting.

2) Can't go wrong with a suit

The Indian cricketer brought in the New Year 2020 with his better half, Anushka Sharma, in Australia, with the Indian team touring Down Under during that time. The then Indian captain attended the event in an ever-reliable combination of an all-black suit accompanied by a tie and a bow.

In a time where colored suits are supposed to be the new hip thing, Kohli proved that the all-black suit never really goes out of fashion.

3) The beanie

Not many people are aware of this, but Virat loves his beanies. The 33-year-old has been rocking them time and again on his Instagram, ever since 2014.

Needless to say, a few fans picked up on that and it soon became a fashion statement for most people, whether in the gym or during casual outings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das