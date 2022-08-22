3 photos that show KL Rahul could be an actor

Indian cricket team vice-captain KL Rahul is not only one of the most important players for his side but is also an icon off the field. The Bangalore lad is one of the biggest superstars in the country, playing in all three formats for the side.

The 30-year-old obviously has many fans around the world, known for the class with which he carries himself, on and off the field. In most aspects, he is the quintessential star, with a number of brands lining up for him to endorse their products.

Who knows, if he wasn't a cricketer, he might have made it big as an actor. He has 12.9 million followers on Instagram, where fans get a glimpse of his life behind the scenes. We take a look at three of his pictures, which show that he could be an actor.

1) Frontpage KL Rahul

Everyone has dreamed of their name or photo being on the front page of the newspaper ormagazine. That's a typical actor's shot, isn't it? Well, if you're KL Rahul, it's just another day in your life.

Dressed in all white in this portrait shot, the opening batter is in his element, radiating proper Amitabh Bachchan vibes. That's exactly what people will want to see on the big screen as well.

2) Right out of a magazine shoot

This photoshoot of the Lucknow Super Giants captain is right out of a magazine shoot. The 30-year-old looked as dashing as ever in his black suit. His well groomed beard along with the tattoos only add to the persona.

The photo has over a million likes on Instagram, with the Bangalore boy rocking a two-button blazer in his dapper look for the shot.

3) KLR doing his best Hera Pheri impression

KL Rahul's long-term relationship with Athiya Shetty has been known to the general public for a long time now. The actress is the daughter of veteran actor Sunil Shetty, who starred in the comedy movie "Hera Pheri."

In an adorable photo with his girlfriend, the Indian vice-captain posted the picture with the hilarious caption - "Hello, Devi Prasad..." in reference to the movie. The post got plenty of reactions, entertaining the fans as well.

