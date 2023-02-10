"We tend to forget the contributions that people like Murali Vijay make"- Sanjay Manjrekar subtly replies to former Indian batter's tweet

Sanjay Manjrekar has subtly responded to Murali Vijay's dig at him on Twitter. Vijay felt that some former Mumbai players like Manjrekar do not appreciate cricketers from the south for unknown reasons. Manjrekar seems to have read the tweet as he spoke about Vijay while on commentary for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

The issue started when Sanjay Manjrekar commented that he was surprised to see Murali Vijay at the top of the list of batters with the best conversion rate from 50s to 100s in Tests played on Indian soil. Vijay had 15 scores of 50 or more and converted nine of them into a century, thereby having a conversion rate of 60%.

After hearing Manjrekar's comments on air, Murali Vijay decided to reply to him via Twitter as he wrote:

"Some Mumbai ex players can never be appreciative of the south!"

The stat popped up once again after Rohit Sharma completed his ton in the first Test. Incidentally, Manjrekar was on commentary again, and here's what he said on air:

"Murali Vijay, it's a good thing that he is in that list because we tend to forget the contributions that people like Murali Vijay make. 12 Test hundreds, nine of those at home at a great conversion rate, right at the top."

Sanjay Manjrekar has sparked many controversies in the past with his comments

This is not the first time Manjrekar's comments on air have hurt a cricketer. In the past, players like Ravindra Jadeja and Kieron Pollard have slammed him for his choice of words. Murali Vijay has joined the list now as well.

It will be interesting to see if Vijay notices Manjrekar's comments again and replies to his words on Twitter. As far as on-field action is concerned, India have taken a first-innings lead in the Test against Australia, thanks to Rohit Sharma's hundred.

