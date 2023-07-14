Cricket

"Weak team ke saamne score karke kya milega" - Fans react as Shubman Gill departs for just 6 in new role during IND vs WI 1st Test

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 14, 2023 01:43 IST
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill had previously scored 13 and 18 in WTC 2023 final.

Shubman Gill, who sacrificed his opening slot for Yashasvi Jaiswal, failed to deliver with the bat at No.3 during the opening Test against West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica on Thursday, July 13.

The right-handed batter departed for just six runs despite a solid platform set by Rohit Sharma and Yashavi Jaiswal, who shared 229 runs for the opening wicket. That came after specialist No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped from the India squad for the two Tests against West Indies.

The incident took place in the 79th over of India’s innings when Jomel Warrican fired a fuller-length delivery around offside. Gill went forward for a defensive push but couldn’t get to the pitch of the ball. The ball spun sharply to induce the edge, which flew towards Gully, where Alick Athanaze made no mistake. Thus, the hosts took two quick wickets as India were reduced to 240/2 at the stroke of Tea.

Gill will now look to make amends in upcoming opportunities during the Test series against West Indies.

Fans on Twitter roasted Shubman Gill for his below-par performance in Tests. One tweeted:

"Weak Team ke saamne score karke kya milega (What we'll achieve by scoring against a weak team" - a dialogue from MS Dhoni's biopic."
"Weak Team Ke Saamne Score Karke Kya Milega" - Shubman Gill https://t.co/cTT99pcWeF

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Shubman gill opener bhi fail hota hai one down bhi ek kam karo isko EA sports 2007 mein bhejo 😂
i want to bat at 1downlyyy he#Shubmangill #IndvsWi #Chokli https://t.co/rtqs4WxMJw
Shubman Gill missed another hundred by 94 runs. #INDvWI #Jaiswal #PAKvSL https://t.co/h5pEPYaGIW
@ShubmanGill tujhse West Indies k against bhi run nhi ho rhe ,ipl m century bna bro😁
This guy is a bigger fraud than our own legendary kl rahul and bhuvaneshwar kumar. #Shubmangill #gill #fraud #ViratKohli #RohitSharma #Jaiswal https://t.co/WNm8bt6ICA
Shubman Gill inIPL. International matches.https://t.co/DSpWRTYIrB
Those who highly criticized Pujara at no. 3 will swiftly move to blaming Gill's performance at no.3 in just 1 inning#WIvIND #Pujara #ShubmanGill
@ShubmanGill your test career going no where...what are you doing? Same way of dismissal against spin and pace..
🤣🤣🤣🔔 ka princeHome flat track bully@ShubmanGill https://t.co/U1XkAZ3d6l
The face when you realise, Yashasvi Jaiswal ko opening slot nahi dena chahiye tha #shubmangill #yashasvijaiswal #INDvWI #RohitSharma𓃵 https://t.co/hKSiaPGvoN
@BCCI Test cricket is all about professionalism. @ShubmanGill should concentrate on batting instead of carribean dance. #Ind
Harry Brooks > Garbage Gill#WIvIND #Gill #ShubmanGill https://t.co/MjXnZkx0SA

Shubman Gill continues his lean patch in Tests

For the uninitiated, Shubman Gill had previously scored 13 and 18 runs during the World Test Championship (WTC) final, where Australia beat India by 209 runs.

The development came as a big surprise since he was the leading run-scorer for Gujarat Titans with 890 runs in 17 games, which included three tons.

It was the second failure by Gill in a WTC final. The 23-year-old had returned with knocks of 28 and 8 in the WTC 2021 final. India lost that game by eight wickets against New Zealand.

The Punjab batter, though, had recently amassed 154 runs in two Tests at an average of 51.33, including a ton during the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Gill, has, so far, amassed 921 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 32.89, with two tons and four half-centuries, barring the ongoing game against West Indies.

