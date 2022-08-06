WEF vs OVI prediction: Who will win today's The Men's Hundred 2022 match?

Welsh Fire (WEF) are up against Oval Invincibles (OVI) in the fifth match of The Men’s Hundred 2022 on August 07. Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will host this encounter.

Welsh Fire lost their opening game of the Men’s Hundred against defending champions Southern Brave by nine wickets. Batting first, they could only get to 107/7. They lost both their openers Joe Clarke and Tom Banton with just 16 runs on the board. Ollie Pope was sent back as well, with the score reading 16/3.

Ben Duckett scored a 31-ball 40 but they kept losing wickets at the other end and could not put up enough runs on the board. They needed early wickets with the ball to try and defend the target but failed to do the same. The Southern Brave lost the only wicket that was picked up by Jake Ball. They got over the line with 30 balls and nine wickets to spare in the end.

The Oval Invincibles, on the other hand, lost their first game of the Men’s Hundred 2022 in a close encounter against London Spirit. London Spirit posted a total of 171/6 on the board. The Invincibles restricted London to 55/3 in 36 balls. However, they could not contain their opposition from putting up a good total.

Mohammad Hasnain and Sunil Narine picked up two wickets apiece. In reply, they were in early trouble right-away as they lost Jason Roy, Sam Curran, Will Jacks and Sam Billings with the score at 12/4. Jordan Cox (39) and Hilton Cartwright (42) then put up a decent stand.

Tom Curran (27) and Danny Briggs (29*) also made useful contributions but lost wickets at the wrong stages. Despite putting up a great fight, they fell short by just three runs in the end, finishing with 168/7 on the board.

Both sides will be keen to register their maiden wins of The Men’s Hundred 2022, making this an important and exciting clash.

Will Welsh Fire (WEF) beat Oval Invincibles (OVI) in The Men’s Hundred 2022 match?

Welsh Fire failed to come good with the bat in their opening game against the Southern Braves. The likes of Joe Clarke, Tom Banton and Ollie Pope will have to get themselves going with the willow. Their bowling looked ineffective as well and they will have to pull themselves up as a unit.

The Oval Invincibles, despite losing the game, put up a spirited effort and almost got home. Should the likes of Jason Roy, Will Jacks and Sam Curran fire at the top, they can put up a formidable total with the depth in batting that they have.

They are a well-balanced squad and are likely to come out on top in the fifth match of The Men’s Hundred 2022.

Prediction: Oval Invincibles to win the match.

