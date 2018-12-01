Welcome back, Murali Vijay!

Murali Vijay's new-found form is a blessing in disguise for India

In what was a magnificent display of dominating batting, as Test specialist Murali Vijay returned to form with a splendid century in India's only warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI ahead of the four-match Test series Down Under, which starts off on Thursday, December 6, at the Adelaide Oval.

With a fabulous knock of 129 off 132 deliveries, Vijay ended a year-long international slump as he channelled his vintage-self by hammering 16 boundaries and five sixes in his marathon innings.

Poor returns earlier in the year

In reply to CA XI's score of 544, openers Vijay and KL Rahul held the fort for India by scoring 129 and 62 respectively in a 109-run stand at the top of the order. Both of these players have been absorbing a lot of heat from Indian fan base since India's tour of England.

While Rahul vindicated himself with a century in the final Test of the series, Vijay's poor showings in South Africa and England led to him being axed him from Test squad midway through the series.

He also missed out against the Windies at home, but utilized the golden opportunity that came his way in the warm-up game.

Axe from the national team

Vijay looked out of sorts on away tours to South Africa and England

Against South Africa earlier this year, Vijay featured in three matches (6 innings) in which he could amass just 112 runs. The tour of England was like rubbing salt to a wound for the opener, as he failed to deliver again, more so in crunch situations.

He managed to score only 26 runs in four innings and was eliminated from the team following a duck in both innings of the Test at Lord's.

Resurgence

The opener scored a sublime 129 at the SCG

Against CA XI, Vijay played the way he is best known for. He sustained a smart technique to counter good deliveries, but also punished the weaker ones with his blade. The right-hander played a textbook Test innings from the get-go, but the longer he stayed at the crease, the more comfortable he seemed.

At 74 off 112 deliveries, he decided to open fire and smashed 26 runs in an over to reach the century mark in 118 balls. He took Jake Carder to the cleaners by smashing three sixes and two boundaries in his over.

Vijay's dominating performance with the willow is a delightful news for the Indian camp following the unfortunate ligament injury sustained by India's first-choice opener, Prithvi Shaw.

Having played 59 Test matches over a decade for India, Vijay's experience combined with his systematic approach, sublime strokeplay and sound batting technique could certainly put the hosts in hot water at Adelaide.