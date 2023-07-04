West Indies' 5 highest Test run-scorers against India

The West Indies have to put behind their disappointment of not qualifying for the ODI World Cup as their next assignment is a crucial two-match Test series against Team India.

The hosts have competed well in Tests at home over the past few series and will be keen to give the finalists of the World Test Championship 2023 a run for their money. There have been a number of West Indies batters over the years who have been prolific in the longest format against India.

On that note, let's take a look at the five highest run-scorers for the West Indies against India in Tests:

#5 Rohan Kanhai

One of the finest batters of his generation, Rohan Kanhai had the ability to play marathon knocks. Former legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar was such a huge fan of the batter that he named his son after the great player.

In 18 Tests against India, Kanhai scored a staggering 1693 runs to his name with seven half-centuries and four hundreds. He maintained an incredible average of 62.70 and also had a highest score of 256.

#4 Garfield Sobers

Garfield Sobers is still considered as arguably the best all-rounder to ever play the game and his numbers tell the story. The southpaw just loved batting against India and had 1920 runs in 18 Tests against the opposition.

The fact that Sobers had an average of 83.47 and eight hundreds shows just how tough it was for the Indians to dismiss him.

#3 Vivian Richards

The name Vivian Richards needs no introduction because of the destruction he was capable of with a bat in hand. The swagger with which he played his shots was what made him a superstar in his prime.

Richards scored 1927 runs in 28 Tests against India and just like Sobers, had eight hundreds against this opposition. He has been a thorn in the Indian side in a number of games and is still considered one of the best batters ever.

#2 Shivnarine Chanderpaul

While the West Indies began to lose their period of dominance in the 90s and the early 2000s, they still had some prolific batters and Shivnarine Chanderpaul was one of them. The southpaw scored a truckload of runs for the Windies and it was his unorthodox technique that made him a unique batter.

In 25 Tests against the Indians, Chanderpaul amassed 2171 runs with an average of 63.85 and also scored seven centuries.

#1 Clive Lloyd

The top spot in the list goes to the former West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd. He used to lead the men from the Caribbean during their period of glory and was also a prolific batter in the middle order.

Lloyd has as many as 2344 runs against India in 28 Tests with seven centuries and a highest score of 242*

Poll : 0 votes