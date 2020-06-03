West Indies announce 14-man Test squad for England tour

Source: Cricket West Indies

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel on Wednesday released a 14-man Test squad, and list of 11 reserves, for the tour of England scheduled to start next month on July 8th.

West Indies Test squad : Jason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamrah Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich (wk), Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

Reserves: Sunil Ambris, Joshua da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican.

Three players opt out of the tour

Three Caribbean players – Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul- have opted out of the tour citing Coronavirus fears. CWI stated that they fully respects their decision to do so, and iterated that they will not hold this decision against these players when considering future selection.

Middle-order batsmen Nkrumah Bonner and fast bowler Chemar Holder are the two newcomers to the Windies Test squad.

Earlier, the England Cricket Board (ECB) had announced the dates and venues for the Test series, which is set to be played behind closed doors subject to approval from the UK’s Boris Johnson government.

England vs West Indies Test series - Full schedule

• 1st Test v West Indies: 8-12 July at Hampshire Ageas Bowl

• 2nd Test v West Indies: 16-20 July at Old Trafford

• 3rd Test v West Indies: 24-28 July at Old Trafford

The ECB has chosen the aforementioned stadiums as bio-secure venues after careful deliberation. This is due to the availability of on-site accommodation hotels and medical testing facilities---all within the secure perimeter of the stadiums.

The Caribbean team will arrive in the UK on June 9, and they will then travel to Old Trafford for a mandatory three-week period of quarantine and training.

The Test series was initially scheduled to be played in June but with the Coronavirus pandemic engulfing the globe, the series was pushed ahead by the ECB. If the series proposed by the ECB gets the nod from the UK government, it will set the stage for the resumption of international cricket, which has been missing since March 13.