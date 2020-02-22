×
West Indies announce 14-member squad for 2-match T20I series against Sri Lanka

Vijay.Sain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 22 Feb 2020, 21:45 IST

Andre Russell
Andre Russell

The West Indies cricket selectors have announced the 14-member squad for the two-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The two T20Is are slated to take place on 4th and 6th March in Pallekele, following the conclusion of the three ODIs. 

The likes of Andre Russell and Oshane Thomas have been recalled back to the squad after being declared fit. Shimron Hetmyer, who got dropped from the ODI series after failing to pass the fitness test, has also been brought back to the side.

Shimron Hetmyer
Shimron Hetmyer

Kieron Pollard will continue to lead the team in the T20Is despite having had a rough patch lately.

The hard-hitting all-rounder Russell will return to the squad for the first time since sustaining a knee injury in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Having played 47 T20Is thus far, Russell was also part of the T20 World Cup-winning Windies squad in 2016.

Pacer Oshane Thomas, who was involved in a car accident in Jamaica, has been recalled after being declared fully fit by the CWI Medical team. Wicket-keeper Shai Hope along with leggie Fabian Allen will also return for the Windies.

Oshane Thomas
Oshane Thomas

On the other hand, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford and Khary Pierre are some of the notable names dropped from the visitors' squad.

West Indies' squad for 2 T20Is against Sri Lanka: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams

Published 22 Feb 2020, 21:45 IST
Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2020 West Indies Cricket Andre Russell Oshane Thomas
