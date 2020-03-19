West Indies offer to host Test series against England amidst Coronavirus fears in UK

The three-match test series could be moved from the UK amidst Coronavirus fears

CWI have offered to host the series in the Caribbean, along with England's series against Pakistan in June

Jason Holder and Joe Root

Cricket West Indies have shown a willingness to host the Test series against England, ESPNcricinfo have confirmed. The two sides were initially set to lock horns in the UK in June, but those plans have been halted for the time being amidst growing fears of the Coronavirus.

The three-match series in Oval, Edgebaston and Lord's is part of the ongoing World Test Championships but the forthcoming summer is believed to be the peak time for the COVID-19 in the UK, as the ECB look to reschedule the series. In stark contrast to Europe, the Caribbean has been relatively unaffected by the Coronavirus, having recorded just five cases till date.

The ECB and CWI are believed to have held initial talks about the same and although they are no closer to resolving the situation at this stage, the Windies have declared their interest in hosting the series. As per reports, CWI have also offered to host England's three-match Test series against Pakistan which is scheduled to begin on the 30th of June.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Jonny Grave, the CEO of CWI, confirmed that they have indeed offered to host the series between the two sides, adding that England would retain commercial and broadcast rights if they were to agree.

"This is not about us trying to take advantage of the situation. It's about the cricket community working together at a difficult time for everyone and, one of the many great things about the Caribbean is, we can play cricket all year round."

"There has long been a special relationship between the cricket communities in the Caribbean and England and we wanted to make it clear we will do everything we can to help."

No decision is expected immediately but the two parties are currently locked in positive talks, as the Coronavirus has seemingly thrown a spanner into the works of the cricketing calendar.