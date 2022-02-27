West Indies Cricket Board President XI vs England: Squads, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

West Indies will host England for a three-match Test series, starting on March 8. The first Test will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. The Test series will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023.

Before the series, the visitors will face West Indies Cricket Board President XI in a four-day practice game at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on March 1.

England’s last Test assignment was the Ashes series against Australia, where they were beaten 4-0. After a hammering Down Under, it will be a big test for them to turn the tables around. Joe Root will continue to lead the side.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad are major exclusions from the squad, so it will be interesting to see how they cope without the experienced duo. They will hope to start their preparations on a positive note, though.

Meanwhile, Shane Dowrich will lead the West Indies Cricket Board President's XI. They have a relatively young squad, and will be eager to showcase their prowess against a Test playing nation. Jeremy Solozano, Raymon Reifer and Devon Thomas are ones to look forward to during the game.

Match Details

Match: West Indies Cricket Board President XI vs England, Four-day Practice Match, England tour of West Indies, 2022.

Date and Time: March 01-04, 2022, Tuesday; 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Coolidge Cricket Ground is conducive to new-ball bowlers, so batters will have to be patient early on. Expect the surface to stay throughout the course of the match.

Weather Forecast

The temperature on matchday is expected to hover between 23 to 28 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted in the next four days.

Squads

West Indies Cricket Board President XI

Alick Athanaze, Jeremy Solozano, Keacy Carty, Sheyne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Bryan Charles, Shane Dowrich (c & wk), Devon Thomas, Colin Archibald, Shermon Lewis, Preston McSween, Shamar Springer.

England

Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Matthew Fisher, Ben Foakes, Daniel Lawrence, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Note: All players from the squad can take part in the warm-up match.

West Indies Cricket Board President XI vs England Match Prediction

England will need to get their preparations right ahead of the three-match Test series against the West Indies. So expect them to come out hard in the warm-up game.

England have got many experienced players in their ranks, so xpect them to come out all guns blazing, and end on the winning side.

Prediction: England to win.

